Casillas asks for respect after his divorce: “They are causing us irreparable damage”



Officially the marriage lasted six years.

During 2021 the family life of Iker Casillas suffered the breakup and subsequent divorce with Sara carbonero, a journalist with whom they have two children as a result of their conjugal union, and is now being subjected to comments and rumors that he described as “permanent harassment.”

In a statement, the former Real Madrid and FC Porto player strongly asked the entertainment media to lower the intensity of the circulation of rumors that directly affect his family.

“The media harassment to which both my family and I personally are being subjected is causing us irreparable damage. I would like to emphasize that our separation was amicable and in the statement that my wife and I issued, we ask for respect for her, for my children and for me. Unfortunately, it is not taking place, which is reflected in permanent harassment, ”Casillas wrote.

Since March 12, the day on which the divorce between Casillas and Carbonero was made official, the consequent “media harassment” began. That is why Iker stressed that the damage they do to his family could end in a situation that becomes more complicated.

He also denounced that he has not suffered a relapse after the myocardial infarction that left him off the grounds since May 1, 2019. He described them as “totally false.”

“Various magazines have spread news of my state of health, suggesting that I had suffered a relapse of the disease that I overcame, when it was a simple allergy attack,” Casillas clarified and then sent a final message: “Finally, I ask for respect to this sector in which I have never participated either personally or professionally ”.

