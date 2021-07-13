Casilla arrives on loan to Elche CF for a season from Leeds

The third incorporation

Elche CF made official this Monday the incorporation to its squad of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, on loan from English Leeds United until June 30, 2022. The Catalan goalkeeper, the third reinforcement of the Elche team for next season, returns to Spanish football after two campaigns in England in which he achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Kiko Casilla was trained at Real Madrid, from which he went to RCD Espanyol and, after two spells in Cádiz and Cartagena, returned to the Catalan team, where he consolidated in the First Division and was called up by the senior Spanish team.

The Tarragona goalkeeper returned to Real Madrid, where he spent four seasons, although without much prominence, until his signing for Leeds. Kiko Casilla will coincide in the Elche CF goal with Édgar Badía, with whom he already had the opportunity to share a dressing room at Espanyol.

