Cashier who sold tobacco to Floyd says he appeared to be “high”

15 minutes. The cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd on the day of his death said Wednesday that “he seemed to be drugged”, although he was “very friendly and approachable”, during his testimony in the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering the African American.

“He seemed very friendly, approachable, he was chatty. He was having an average Memorial Day, just living his life, but he seemed to be high,” said Christopher Martin, a Cup Foods store clerk and one of the witnesses in the process.

Inside the room, images recorded that fateful May 25, 2020 were reproduced inside Cup Foods, at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, in the south of Minneapolis, where Floyd was detained by the police.

In that video, you can see how Floyd and Martin interacted when the customer wanted to buy a pack of cigarettes with a supposedly counterfeit bill.

“When I saw the bill, I noticed that it had a blue dot on it, something like a $ 100 bill. It seemed strange to me. I assumed it was a fake,” Martin recalled.

Someone called the police

The clerk initially thought of accepting the counterfeit bill and saying nothing, but later recalled that the store’s policy was that “if you accepted a counterfeit bill, you would have to pay for it” out of your own pocket.

So later he decided to tell the shop manager and they both went out to find Floyd in his car twice to claim payment.

According to his testimony and the video footage, Floyd refused to return to the establishment and that was when “someone,” Martin said without specifying, called the police.

The situation became tense when four police officers arrived, including Chauvin.

Shortly after the episode in the store, Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground, pressing his knee against the neck of the victim, who died after repeatedly complaining that he could not breathe.

The former police officer is charged with murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, as he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12.5 years in prison for the first two charges and four years in prison for the third.