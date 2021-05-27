Cash avalanche drives Fed reverse buyback to record high

(Bloomberg) – Demand for a key Federal Reserve tool used to control short-term rates has soared to its highest level on record, making it a good option to park the existing avalanche of cash.

Fifty participants on Thursday deposited about $ 485.3 billion in the overnight reverse buyback tool, in which counterparties such as money market funds can place cash at the central bank. The total surpassed the previous record volume of $ 474.6 billion as of December 31, 2015, data from Fed Bank of New York shows. The amount placed on Wednesday was US $ 450,000 million.

Although the supply rate for the Fed’s line of credit is 0%, demand has increased as a flood of cash overwhelms the US dollar financing markets. That’s, in part, the result of central bank asset purchases and withdrawals from the Treasury cash account, which is pushing reserves into the system. Recent stimulus payments to state and local governments are adding more cash to the front-end, while regulatory restrictions are also prompting banks to reject deposits and direct that cash to money market funds.

