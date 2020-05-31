The tragic murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer, which occurred on May 25, has once again revealed a new case of racial injustice in the United States. This fact has caused a large part of the NBA celebrities to position themselves on the matter, especially players and coaches with black skin who have not hesitated to join the protests.

Among them is Dwane Casey, head coach of Detroit Pistons. Casey released a statement on the subject this Saturday, in which he pointed out the little progress as a society that the North American country has had in the last 50 years:

“I have an eight-year-old son and I wonder: What have we done as a society in the last 54 years that makes his world better than the one I lived with at his age. Nothing has really changed, we have not advanced. We all have to commit to making a better world. We have to change the way we look and listen, “said Dwane Casey.

“We have to all work together to find solutions and make the justice system the same for everyone. White, black and brown people have to work as if they were one. The only way to fight all the injustices that We people of color have faced each other through honesty and transparency. “

In addition to Casey, NBA players have also spoken publicly. The most relevant has been Jaylen Brown, who led a demonstration in Atlanta, Georgia, in favor of George Floyd.

