Casey Bishop: ”She Talks to Angels on American Idol

For her Showstopper performance on American Idol, Casey Bishop sang “She Talks to Angels,” by the Black Crowes, and everyone loved it.

The 16-year-old recently sat down with ABC 7 to talk about how in her most recent performance, she sang her tune with a band, and it was her first time singing with a band, according to the outlet.

“That was the happiest moment of my life,” said the teenager.

The girl added: “It’s just one of those songs where I have a connection, it’s like home… I was having so much fun that I almost forgot the lyrics. As if I was having a lot of fun, I wasn’t concentrating so much on ‘oh my gosh, I have to play this note, oh my gosh this,’ but I was really enjoying it and I think that helped a lot. “

Made a very good first impression

During his first round of auditions at Hollywood Week, Bishop performed the song “House of the Rising Sun” and wowed the judges. In fact, Luke Bryan said he thought she could win the entire show.

Bryan said of Bishop’s performance: “I wrote the top 10 def (definitely) on the Motley Crue song and then you did that. I don’t even know what the hell happened at that time. “

Bishop, meanwhile, was more nervous. “As soon as I walked in, they were literally like gods. I don’t even know. It was like I had an out-of-body experience… I can’t really remember it, due to my adrenaline, ”he said.

According to Hollywood Life, the teenage singer has yet to have a lot of official “acting experience.” In fact, she has only really acted in front of her friends.

Speaking to News-Press, the singer commented: “That’s what I always wanted to do and had my eyes on and my mind on it: just sing and make music and sing on stage, rock,” she said. “I just want to be on stage. I love it. I didn’t know that I could love him so much. “

She has a YouTube channel

On his YouTube channel, Bishop has posted covers of music by singers like Billie Eilish, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd, and more.

He also has an impressive 37,000 followers on Instagram. His biography says: “Comparison destroys personality.” However, that doesn’t mean she’s as outgoing as her follower count may indicate.

According to ABC-7, Bishop said, “I’m a little quiet, what’s the word: Introverted.”

She added: “I love doing that, singing and music in general is like therapy for me,” said the girl.

“I still can’t remember them saying those things to me… it’s like my adrenaline was going up and I remember Lionel was talking to me, and I was like, ‘oh my God, I’m not going to remember this,’” he said.

Fans will find out if Casey’s performance was enough to help her advance to the next round on Monday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

