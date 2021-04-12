Cases skyrocket since Friday, with 22,744, and the incidence, which is already close to 200

The coronavirus has experienced a new rise in its curve this Monday. Health has reported 22,744 cases and 197 deaths since Friday, which raises the incidence almost 17 points, to touch 200 (199.00).

Last Monday, the ministry reported 10,360 cases and 85 deaths, although since Saturday (Holy Saturday, when there was data). Two weeks ago, the statistics did collect the entire weekend from Friday, and on Monday, March 29, 15,501 positives and 189 deaths were recorded.

In the last 24 hours, the report includes 2,212 infections, a lower figure than in previous days although attributable to delays for the weekend. In total, diagnoses with covid are 3,370,256

Deaths in recent days are also reduced compared to recent balances, with 248, without any community reaching fifty (Madrid remains at 48). As of April 12, Spain has 76,525 deaths from coronavirus.

The incidence in Spain gains practically 17 points in three days, but the growth is even higher in territories such as Ceuta, Melilla (537.46), Navarra (425.14), the Basque Country (320.47), as well as Catalonia (227 , 31), or Andalusia (225.18). In all of them, the increase is greater than 25 points. The first four continue in a situation of extreme risk, together with Madrid (336.41).

For Fernando Simón these data are due to those produced during Holy Week. “We cannot stop what has already happened, but we can stop what may happen from now on,” explained the doctor.

Janssen arrives

Spain will begin to administer the Janssen vaccine from this week, the first single dose of those approved so far. Your first recipients will be people from …

