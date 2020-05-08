China and South Korea reported an increase in coronavirus infections on Friday after reviving their economies, damaged by the devastating outbreaks. Across the world, governments were choosing to accept the risks of easing the restrictions placed on fighting the pandemic, which left large numbers of people without income or safety nets.

In the United States, some governors were creatively ignoring or interpreting White House guidelines to relax quarantines in their states and allow business to reopen. An analysis by The Associated Press found that 17 states appeared to have failed to meet one of the government’s key points to ease restrictions: the 14-day drop in new or positive cases.

Concern about possible new waves of the outbreak reflects the difficulty of fighting a disease that in many infected causes few or no symptoms, although thousands lost their lives to pneumonia or other diseases related to the virus.

South Korea reported 13 new cases on Friday, the first time it has topped 10 in more than five days. A dozen of them were linked to a 29-year-old who visited three nightlife clubs in Seoul last weekend.

“A drop of ink in clean water spreads rapidly,” said Deputy Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, who called for vigilance to protect the progress made with effort. “Anyone can become that drop that spreads COVID-19,” he added, referring to the disease caused by the virus.

After its contagion rate dropped from hundreds a day to just a handful in recent weeks, South Korea relaxed its standards for social distance, planned the reopening of schools, and allowed the resumption of professional sports competitions without fans.

In China, the country where the new coronavirus was first detected late last year, authorities reported 17 new infections on Friday, of which 16 had no symptoms. No deaths were reported, a figure that has been repeated for more than three weeks, and only 260 people are still hospitalized for COVID-19.

The extreme risks associated with the pandemic have contributed to an increase in sentiment against foreigners, including the denial of medical care to migrants and refugees, the UN Secretary-General said. Antonio Guterres called for the end of the “tsunami of hatred and xenophobia, of scapegoats and alarmism.”

The UN urged governments, companies and billionaires to contribute their request for 6.7 billion dollars to fight the coronavirus in the poorest countries, warning that the lack of aid could lead to a “hunger pandemic”, famine, riots and conflicts. .

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.8 million people and killed more than 268,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University based on official data. More than 1.2 million Americans have been infected and 75,000 died. But overall, limited access to screening, differences in counting the deceased, and data concealment by some governments suggest that the true scope of the pandemic is undoubtedly much greater.

This week, researchers from the University of Washington almost doubled their projection of deaths for the United States to around 134,000 people until the beginning of August, mainly due to the softening of orders to stay home, which will mean that the virus spreads to more people. .

An analysis by the AP found that many states that have begun to lift quarantines or are about to do so have not yet achieved a continued decline in the number of infections and deaths. Among them are Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah.

The AP analyzed the counts of tests and confirmed cases collected by Johns Hopkins and revised the figures using an average of seven days to account for daily variability in the test report.

The vague wording of the White House’s non-binding guidelines assumes that other states, such as Georgia, have technically met the criteria and can return to normal.

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok, Thailand. Journalists from The Associated Press around the world contributed to this report.