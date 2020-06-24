13:10 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has advanced that for the fourth day since the health crisis began, the regional health system will communicate that There have been no deaths from coronavirus in the last day. The Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Sescam) is achieving structurally maintain the 535 beds of Critical Units of which it provided to health centers in the region in the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic before a possible second wave.

13:00 CONFINEMENT | Eight percent of Spaniards believe they will need psychological help to recover from the psychological consequences of being confined by the coronavirus, according to the San Sanitas Study on Emotional Well-Being during Confinement ’.

12:55 GALICIA | The active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Galicia have decreased in four with respect to this Tuesday and stand at 331, while the cured persons have increased in nine, to 10,554. This is stated in the data updated this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, in which it is specified that another 327 patients are being monitored at home, according to the Ministry of Health based on the latest update.

12:40 WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to recommend breastfeeding in mothers infected with the new coronavirus, as current scientific evidence shows that Covid-19 is a “much less” threat to babies’ survival than infections against those that protect breast milk.

12:30 BALEARES | A young Balearic couple who have traveled to Menorca from the United States have tested positive for Covid-19, so the island registers two active cases, the first for 48 days.

12:20 CASTELLS | The Popular Party has denounced the “inaction” of the head of Universities, Manuel Castells, whom you have accused of being an “invisible and absent” minister in the “worst moment” that the Spanish university has experienced in recent years and He has asked you to rectify and listen to the students.

12:15 BARAJAS | The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has insisted this Wednesday on meeting with the Government to design a plan that guarantee health security at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid airport Barajas, and has suggested that “between the two administrations” could “establish a small field hospital, perhaps at the same airport. ”

12:10 JAPAN | The Tokyo metropolitan region has reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest rate of infection since May 5, days after local authorities withdrew the latest recommendations still weighing on nightclubs or concert halls .

12:05 CANTABRIA | Cantabria has registered two new cases of coronavirus in the last day, in which no deceased has been registered again and there is also no patient admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

11:50 CANARY ISLANDS | The president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, wanted to make it clear that he will continue “Battling” to the “last second” for what tests are carried out at origin to tourists who want to travel to the archipelago to spend their holidays.

11:45 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left Russia in the last 24 hours 7,176 cases and 154 deaths, which raises the balance over 600,000 infected people and more than 8,500 fatalities, as reported by the Russian center responsible for the fight against the virus.

11:40 ROYAL HOUSE | The Kings visit Mallorca on Thursday as part of the tour that will take them to visit all the autonomies in the coming weeks once the state of alarm is lifted, and they will meet with social agents and learn about the health protocols in hotel establishments.

11:30 MADRID | The Madrid City Council has recommended this Wednesday to vacate El Retiro and eight other parks in the capital from 9:00 pm due to the activation of the protocol’s orange alert for adverse weather.

11:25 UNIVERSITIES | The Minister of UniversitiesManuel Castells He explained this Wednesday that the next course “teaching will be face-to-face adapted to what the health authority says” and that his department has already made recommendations on adapting Education to the pandemic and that students and universities already know them.

11:20 PROJECT MAN | The Proyecto Hombre residential centers served 6,014 people and more than 4,589 user families during the months of confinement due to the COVID-19 crisis, as announced on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day to Combat Abuse and Trafficking Illicit Drug, which is commemorated this Friday, June 26.

11:15 WHO | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has insisted that Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus “will not go away” because the pandemic “is growing” and both the number of cases and deaths continues to “increase”.

11:05 OUTDOOR | The Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, has stated this Wednesday that “There are places in Latin America, in the United States, where the epidemic has not yet reached its peak” and therefore Europeans want to be “extremely careful with the arrival of citizens from these countries into the European space”.

10:55 GLOBAL COVID-19 | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered a total of 164,800 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9.2 million infected people and more than 477,000 fatalities worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

10:48 MARLASKA | Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska defended EH Bildu’s “right and obligation” to exercise as “public authorities” to visit ETA prisoners on Tuesday, a decision he has compared to a rally organized by Vox in Huelva prison. In addition, it has indicated that the dispersion policy is an instrument that was valid when the terrorist organization was active and that the law will continue to be applied individually to approve approaches and progressions of degree.

10:45 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has warned this Wednesday of the “worrying data” that there is of the evolution of the epidemic of Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, in the world, and has asked the PP to ” lean on the shoulder ».

10:40 HELP | The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has revealed that she wants to speak with the Government Delegation in Madrid to see how to establish «some protocol», with the Security powers that the central Executive has, to «confine or close municipalities ».

10:35 GUATEMALA | The authorities of Guatemala have reported this Tuesday of records of new positives (771) and deaths (35) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which places the Central American country in its worst data when more than a hundred days have passed since the start of the health emergency.

10:30 DEPUTIES CONGRESS | The control session for the Government ends and the debate on interpellations begins.

10:27 PABLO IGLESIAS | The PP general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, this Wednesday asked the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, if the Prosecutor’s Office has leaked information about the development of the so-called Dina piece of the Villarejo case, which investigates the theft of the mobile phone of the former adviser to the leader of Podemos. Iglesias has not alluded to this issue in his response.

10:25 DECKS | The Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, has affirmed this Tuesday that the control plans for the Covid-19 at the Barajas airport are the same as those of other large European airports such as the Charles de Gaulle in Paris, the Frankfurt airport and the Amsterdam airport.

10:20 CATALONIA | Workers of driving schools in Catalonia fear the spread of coronavirus among students, teachers and examiners with the return of the activity because they see a lack of security measures in the sector, so they ask customers to inform themselves when choosing a company.

10:15 SALVADOR ILLA | The Minister of Health responds on the balance of the State of Alarm during the control session to the Government: «It has benefited all Spaniards. It has worked”. Deputy Echániz blurts out to Illa: «His responsibility in Health was null and that is why he despised the reports he received since January. He did not collect the necessary sanitary material. And he has finished his speech: “Mr. Minister, learn something and do not send Spain back to the abyss.”

10:10 BACK TO SCHOOL | The Infant Education schools of the Junta de Castilla y León will carry out face-to-face activities between June 29 and July 24 “as long as they have a minimum of five applications per center”, according to the Ministry of Education in the Order published this Wednesday at the Bocyl in which the operation of these centers in the new normality is specified.

10:00 TRIBUTE TO VICTIMS | The PP has demanded this Wednesday the Government to recognize the 45,000 people who have died in excess in recent months as victims of COVID19 so that the state tribute on July 16 does not become a commemoration of “the unknown soldier” . The Executive defends itself accusing the PP of making “politics with the dead” once again.

9:55 MARLASKA | Question hour addressed to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. It is carried out by the Vox deputy, Gil Lázaro: «Is the ETA prisoners approaching prisons near the Basque Country being negotiated?».

Marlaska frames questions on this subject in the political campaign of the Basque Country elections and does not answer clearly. Vox’s shows the intention of the Sánchez government to eliminate the dispersion of ETA prisoners. It also lists the cases of ETA release.

9:52 INDIA | India has registered a new record on Wednesday in the number of daily infections, almost 16,000, and has already exceeded the threshold of 450,000 positives since the start of the pandemic, which keeps the country as the fourth most affected in the world, behind from the United States, Brazil and Russia.

9:50 CONTROL SESSION | Question time for the Minister of Justice, asks the Cantabrian deputy Mazón: «Does the Government plan to present an appeal in cassation to the Supreme Court against the ruling dated January 24, 2020 of the National Court of Appeal in the contentious-administrative appeal 114/18 on the pending debt of Valdecilla? ».

9:45 OSKAR MATUTE | Question time addressed to the third vice president, Nadia Calviño. The Bildu deputy took the floor: «Does the Government contemplate applying the recipes proposed by the CEOE? «.

Calviño: «All ideas are useful and welcome when it comes to articulating a plan to get out of this very complicated situation as soon as possible».

9:40 EDMUNDO BAL | Citizens also addresses Pablo Iglesias on his question time: “Do you think that the social policies that have been put in place since his Vice Presidency have been effective in overcoming this health crisis and that they will be effective in preventing future outbreaks of the pandemic? «.

Iglesias throws balls out: «This Government is going to work for the common good»

Bal: «You have been very irresponsible. 48h after saying he was under quarantine, he attended the Council of Ministers. Can you tell me some measure that your Ministry took in the management of nursing homes? ». The one from Ciudadanos takes the colors off the one from Podemos talking about his research on the SIM card and the Podemos adviser related to Villarejo.

9:35 TEODORO GARCÍA EGEA | Question Time addressed to the Second Vice President, Pablo Iglesias. The PP deputy spoke: “What are the priorities of the Second Vice President for the 2021 budget?” And in turn of counter-reply: “Why did you answer the calls of the filters of the Prosecutor’s Office but not those of the nursing homes?”. Pablo Iglesias has not answered any of the questions and has encouraged the PP to bring him to justice.

9:30 IVÁN ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS | The one from Vox asks Carmen Calvo: «Does the Government intend to restore the credibility of state institutions? «.

The first vice president Calvo responds: “We must not restore what has never existed.”

9:25 CARMEN CALVO | The vice president responds to Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo and says that she “does not ask questions” and accuses the PP of “doing politics with the dead, whatever the final death toll is.”

9:22 MARKETS | The Ibex 35 has started the session on Wednesday with a 0.5% drop, which has led the selective to stand at 7,401.70 integers at 9.01 am, on a day marked again by fear of a second Covid-19 surge due to outbreaks and the spike in infections in the United States and Latin American countries, mainly.

9:20 CAYETANA ÁLVAREZ DE TOLEDO | That of the PP begins its intervention evidencing that the death toll from the official coronavirus is much lower than the actual number: “It is not a numerical mismatch.” And she asks Vice President Calvo about the “17,000 Spaniards who, if they did not die from the pandemic, why did they die?”

Calvo replies: «The data that the Government gives, 28,300 deaths from Covid-19, are provided by the autonomous communities. Also yours ».

Cayetana a Calvo: «It is always the responsibility of others. It is an immeasurable tragedy and you hide it ».

9:17 JOAN BALDOVÍ | The Compromís deputy asked Sánchez: “Does the Government intend to fulfill the investiture agreement with Compromís?” He has asked the leader of the PSOE about a meeting between his two political parties to which Sánchez has responded favorably. Sánchez has said that they are “doing much more than agreed.”

9:15 GABRIEL RUFIÁN | The ERC deputy takes his question time and uses it to speak about the veto to the investigation in Congress on the opaque accounts of the King Emeritus Juan Carlos I. Also talks about Felipe González and the GAL. He asks Sánchez: “Does the President of the Government consider that measures must be taken to end the impunity that some State institutions enjoy?”

Sánchez’s response: “There is no impunity.”

9:10 PABLO CASADO | The PP leader was the first to speak at the control session on Wednesday. It has been addressed to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez: “What are the Government’s forecasts regarding the social and economic situation in our country?”

9:05 JAPAN | The Japanese capital, Tokyo, has posted this Wednesday its highest number of new daily positives in coronavirus since the state of sanitary emergency in Japan, 55, the first time the number has exceeded fifty since the beginning of May.

9:00 CONTROL SESSION | The first session of control to the Government in the Congress of Deputies begins after raising the state of alarm decreed before the coronavirus pandemic.

8:55 BANKIA | PSOE and PNV return to the charge with the attempted merger of Bankia and BBVA. The PNV has designed an operation to regain control of the BBVA that it lost when Francisco González It took away command of the bank more than 20 years ago. The objective of the Basque nationalists, according to sources consulted by OKDIARIO, is to control the resulting entity between Bankia (60% capital of the State) and BBVA, and bring the decision center to Bilbao.

8:45 VOX | The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has responded to the serious accusations made by the presenter of Sálvame, Jorge Javier Vázquez, which has branded Vox as “fascists. It is pure and simple fascism ». Abascal’s response has been as forceful as the accusations: «Kim Jong Vázquez is dedicated to demonizing and hysterically insulting 4 million Spaniards since Telecinco. We will not allow it, progressive millionaire ».

8:35 COVID-19 | A group of scientists from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) will answer questions from citizens about whether summer can be an ally in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in a webinar that will be broadcast this Wednesday, June 24 , at 8.15 pm, on the YouTube channel of the CSIC.

8:30 USA | The chief scientific officer in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, Anthony Fauci, has warned this Tuesday to the Congress of the North American country that the increase in cases of coronavirus is “disturbing”.

8:25 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported on Tuesday a total of 1,145,906 cases and 52,645 deaths caused by COVID-19, after the 39,436 new cases and the 1,374 additional fatalities confirmed by the authorities.

8:20 CULTURE | CCOO Secretary General Unai Sordo and UGT Secretary Pepe Álvarez, together with a total of 60 representatives from the world of culture, science and journalism, will present tomorrow a manifesto in defense of a pact for the social reconstruction of Spain after the coronavirus pandemic.

8:15 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | President Pedro Sánchez will face a question in Congress on Wednesday about the business of King Juan Carlos and will do so at the request of the Republican Esquerra (ERC), which will ask him to explain the reasons why the PSOE is positioned against that the Chamber open a commission of investigation after the Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation into it.

8:10 VICTIMS COVID-19 | The PP will ask this Wednesday to the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, to clarify in the plenary session of Congress what is the real number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, which the Government places at more than 27,000 and the first opposition party at 43,000 .

Good morning, the day of this Wednesday, June 24, is marked by the control session of the Government in the Congress of Deputies just 24 hours before the ‘new normality’ decree is debated. The PP, with Casado in charge, has already warned Sánchez that they will not support the decree if he does not sit down to negotiate with them.