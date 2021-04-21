Cases of myocarditis detected as a possible side effect of Pfizer and Moderna

These are cases of myocarditis or pericarditis that were registered after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

Few and unusual cases have been detected so far, but all in very young people

The “first published case of acute myocarditis as an adverse reaction to the vaccine” has been described by Spanish cardiologists

Fortunately, this is a much less serious condition than the rare thromboses that are being investigated in relation to the other two vaccines. They are inflammation of the heart or surrounding tissue and they are accompanied by strong pain. Who calls for more research in this regard is the prestigious American scientist Eric Topol.

Topol refers to a series of cases reported by cardiologists. All, registered after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and all in very young people: an 18-year-old boy in Wisconsin (USA), another eight cases in Doha (Qatar), a 26-year-old man in Portland (USA), two twentysomething girls in the USA and a 19-year-old in Jerusalem (Israel).

They are cases, all of them, that have been made public by several doctors in response to this tweet by cardiologist Suhail Allaqaband, from Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Wisconsin, in which he echoed a case in his hospital: an 18-year-old boy, vaccinated with Moderna and with “very acute chest pain” two days later.

In Spain, a case has been reported so far, which has just been published in the journal of the Spanish Society of Cardiology. Is about a 39-year-old man recently vaccinated with Pfizer. In the article it is presented as “a case of acute myocarditis after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2”. And it is important because the cardiologists who study it conclude that “It is the first case published as an adverse reaction to this vaccine.”

The case of Spain: acute myocarditis after the second dose of Pfizer

Account Dr. Javier Bautista, cardiologist at the Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Doctor Negrín, that when they began to study the case, they saw that “there was absolutely nothing described about this.” It happened to one of his patients. The man had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine “with no relevant adverse reactions.” The problems came “6 hours after the administration of the second dose of the vaccine”. The symptoms? Persistent fever over 38 ° C and intermittent chest and interscapular pain. After several hours like this, decided to go to the emergency room.

There, the doctors already suspected “acute myopericarditis”, so they administered “anti-inflammatory treatment and the patient was asymptomatic”, but they decided to transfer him to the hospital. He spent six days admitted, until they released him. But everyone wondered: Why had this acute myopericarditis occurred?

“We were quite struck that it was in a young type, with very few risk factors and with such a clear temporal relationship to the vaccine“confesses Bautista.” At first you go to the most common in these cases, a viral or bacterial infection … but when we saw that there was none of that, that’s when we considered it. ”

So it was clear to them. “What we have is a clear causal relationship with the vaccine, although we cannot confirm it one hundred percent. The causative agent of myocarditis is rarely established, because you have to biopsy and so on. But with such a clear temporal relationship with the vaccine, we raised it with a possible adverse reaction “, explains to us. And so we read in its conclusions.

“Given the evident temporal relationship between the vaccination process and the development of the clinical picture, having excluded other acute cardiological conditions, this picture of acute myocarditis is proposed as an adverse reaction to the BNT162b2 vaccine (the one from Pfizer) ”.

Adverse reaction (but not described) to the vaccine

Bautista recalls that the covid infection itself is related to the development of autoimmune conditions. And they believe that “these reactions could also be triggered after vaccinationespecially in genetically predisposed individuals. “This patient was.” He had a significant autoimmune profile and we clung to that to explain the reaction. ”

He had a “personal history of bronchial asthma, autoimmune hypothyroidism, and chronic atrophic gastritis,” so the doctors raised in the study “the hypothesis that the vaccine could have been the trigger for an autoimmune reaction manifested as acute myocarditis ”.

Cardiologists realize, however, that “This condition is not included in the vaccine safety study,” and neither is it among the adverse reactions described in it.. But in this case there was not only a temporal relationship, but also a “serological pattern compatible with immunization after the vaccine” (several PCRs and antibody tests were performed during his admission). Therefore, after ruling out other causes, it seemed to them “reasonable to relate the clinical picture developed by this patient with an adverse reaction to the vaccine BNT162b2 (Pfizer) against COVID-19 ”.

“It is anecdotal,” acknowledges Bautista, “but it must be studied.” “We cannot relate it one hundred percent to the vaccine, but We propose it to be studied and so that if someone comes across a similar case, they can raise it., which serves as a basis for everyone: other cardiologists, immunologists … “He thinks it would be interesting, above all, “See if there are more similar cases, if there are common factors, a certain predisposition.”

The study also highlights It would not be the first vaccine to see such a reaction. “There are numerous cases of myopericarditis described in connection with the administration of different vaccines”, such as those for smallpox, measles or influenza. And what is more important, the virus itself – SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause acute myocarditis.

Miorcarditis and SARS-CoV-2

This virus directly attacks the heart, it is one of the organs that it affects the most, and myocarditis they are one of the complications that are being seen in covid patients. The Spanish Society of Cardiology assures that “between 5% and 10% of patients with covid develop myocarditis. ” Although “fortunately, in few cases myocarditis has led to death because most have been mild grade”, Clarified in NIUS its president, Julián Pérez-Villacastín, a few months ago.

On a study by German researchers on heart damage on recovered covid patients, published a few months ago, it was found that in 60% of the patients had cardiac inflammation. And recently, Italian cardiologists have published a review of everything that is known to date about the relationship between myocarditis and covid.

That this heart condition may also have a causal relationship with the vaccine, specifically with those of Pfizer and Moderna, it is something that will have to be studied. Because, as Topol warns, “ignoring possible signs (of something) will not make it go away.”