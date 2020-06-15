The Buenosairean Government detected 265 cases of new COVID-19 and 780 suspects in the vulnerable neighborhoods of the suburbs in recent days and is preparing to strengthen health controls in more slums to try to stop the wave of infections.

With these numbers in hand, the administration of Axel Kicillof prepares for strengthen sanitary controls and assess greater quarantine restriction. And from the national government, close to the president Alberto Fernández They admitted last night that « the province of Buenos Aires escaped the cases a little more and in the CABA it is more stable. »

Anyway, today there will be a videoconference between the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the governor Kicillof to evaluate the steps to be followed in the AMBA in terms of an eventual extension of the quarantine to July 12 with greater restrictions. The ministers of Health Ginés González García, Daniel Gollán and Fernán Quirós will also meet.

« The important thing is to thoroughly apply the Detect and Isolate Fast program, » they said at the Casa Rosada.

Meanwhile, as indicated to Infobae qualified sources of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health that leads Daniel Gollán, Last week, 32,100 people from popular neighborhoods were interviewed and there was a significant increase in cases of coronavirus, which suggests that the quarantine will be reinforced in the immediate future, while it was decided to increase the number of municipalities to carry out health operations. preventive.

Since the operations began to detect in the vulnerable neighborhoods of the Buenos Aires suburbs, they have accumulated 160,000 people visited to assess if they were infected with the virus. Until last night all the data had been processed and they had registered 265 new cases of COVID-19 from the popular neighborhoods and there are 780 suspects who are isolated.

Thus, it was determined that in recent days there has been a significant increase in cases in vulnerable neighborhoods and the Azul and San Jorge towns are kept under « targeted isolation » because the spikes there are high.

Given this rather bleak picture, the Buenos Aires government decided this week to continue with health operations in the popular neighborhoods of the municipalities of Quilmes, Berisso, Merlo, Ensenada, Lomas de Zamora, San Isidro, La Matanza, Ituzaingó, Moreno, Almirante Brown, Tigre and La Plata. And they will start new « early search » operations for COVID-19 cases in the towns of Tres de Febrero, San Miguel and San Fernando.

Not only this. Municipalities of the provincial interior such as Olavarría, Salto and San Andrés de Giles were added. It is that in these municipalities new outbreaks of coronavirus were detected that alerted the provincial health authorities.

The case of vulnerable neighborhoods in Tiger it is a case that is being evaluated separately. Is that in a week dropped the positivity of cases from 73% to 20% and this is seen with great optimism in the administration of Axel Kicillof. Although it is an isolated case compared to the rest of the suburbs.

With 12,561 cases in the province of Buenos Aires registered until last night, the Kicillof district remains in second place of infections after the CABA and in the vulnerable neighborhoods of the suburbs, the COVID-19 figures do not decrease, but on the contrary, increased substantially .

Yesterday, during an interview with Infobae, Governor Kicillof admitted that “I see that there is a fatigue, a lot of tiredness. Anguish. I see that the bottom of all that is fear, that even in those who are anxious to leave there is fear. What we have to realize is that the probability of dying rose for something that did not exist before and that can kill. The bottom line is that we are all afraid because there is a more threatening and dangerous reality. «

At the same time, the Buenos Aires president stressed that “going out on the street was something that was practically devoid of any risk. Today you go out and you can come back with a virus that can infect you or a family member, an acquaintance. » Thus, it did not rule out the possibility of further restricting quarantine in the immediate future. « The truth is that there is only one recipe, and a single response that has been successful in the world, one, which is when increased cases appear to generate greater isolation, » he said.