This week positive cases of coronavirus were known in at least two establishments, in Belgrano and Avellaneda Park. And it is impossible not to think about what happened in Europe in the countries of Spain or Italy, where the nursing homes were struck by disease.

On Tuesday night, a nursing home in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano was evicted and closed as a result of a massive spread of coronavirus between employees and residents of the place. It was the residence for the elderly Apart Incas, located on the Avenue of the Incas at 1000, at the corner of Zapiola street, where – it transcended – 29 older adults live. And this midday at home Saint lucas, a nursing home in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Avellaneda, one person was confirmed to have died of coronavirus and seven others are infected.

“The nursing home did not give an appropriate response to make the referrals. We made the evacuation, the geriatric was closed. Criminal actions will be initiated against the nursing home ”, The official said this morning at a press conference. For his part, the head of the city prosecutors, Juan Mahiques, assured that in principle the owners and authorities of the home for the elderly are being investigated to find out the degree of responsibility they have. “Later it will be known if any City official also has any responsibility,” he said.

However, since Geriatric of Buenos Aires, a group of 70 geriatric establishments of the City, He expressed to the health authorities, to the ministries and municipalities of the City, his extreme concern about the situation in which geriatric establishments are in terms of COVID-19, especially since it is the most sensitive and exposed community.

“Since the pandemic began and in particular since the quarantine was declared We have not received a response on the most relevant issues for the management of our centers. Our concern grew even more when we saw how suspicious or positive cases of COVID-19 are handled, cases known daily by all the media and social networks, in which failures occur and then complete evacuation of residences, undermining the hospital system, generating panic between clients, relatives and the directors of nursing homes themselves, which could lead to wrong decisions being made and for this fear a family member or center hides, do not report or handle this situation incorrectly with dire consequences. What in effect may already be happening, “they explain in the statement.

In writing the group request -among other things- “a clear protocol and immediate assistance in the event of simultaneous dismissal of several employees related to care, and a clear and conclusive protocol plus a material solution for the management of patients with symptoms compatible with seasonal flu and / or COVID-19 “

“We are facing an uncontrollable pandemic,” they argue, “which has wreaked havoc in central countries, collapsing the health system and the containment of nursing homes and it should be clear that we we will not be the exception and that does not make us murderers either. We have requested by all means that the state make us a priority and that we are not stigmatized if we suffer contagions in our institutions, since it is very difficult to know where it enters or even knowing it, how an unknown virus acts. We do everything in our power but it must be known that it does not guarantee that we can avoid contagion. ”

About, Hernán Fraga, economist and owner of the Golden Moments establishment, explained in dialogue with Infobae: “What we ask is fundamentally fast and effective assistance for suspicious cases. They are making us go to general lines like 148. Hours pass or even days go by and if a suspected case ends up being a confirmed case, we leave a biological bomb inside a residence where half the residents are going to die. ”

From the different establishments they ensure that the residences they are left without staff to care for patients, due to illness, presumption, precaution or fear, to which must also be added the employees who are already on leave because they are people at risk such as diabetics, hypertensive patients, over 60 years, etc. Therefore, they claim “A clear protocol and immediate assistance in the event of simultaneous dismissal of several employees linked to care, kits / tests for staff, a job bank with training for volunteers, reservists, beneficiaries of social plans and ensuring provisions for emergencies” .

In addition to general recommendations, more specific care must be observed in nursing homes. So, they were suspended workshops and recreational activities and external visits. “We have closed the residences adjusting to the proposed measures, preventing in most cases all income from strangers, suppliers, external providers or visits, However, this is generating inconveniences with family members and, more importantly, an increase in resident anxiety, amplifying pre-existing psychiatric pathologies and notoriously deteriorating their health, which even go so far as to refuse the intake of liquids and food to force the income of a relative ”, they warned.

“What happened to those two nursing homes could have happened to anyone. We don’t know what else to do. The possibility of contagion in a closed institution is very high. We are fighting it with great force, but the State must accompany us. We need to be told from what to do in the event that a positive case is detected to who is supposed to care for the grandparents inside the institution when that happens, “the psychiatrist said in a dialogue with this newspaper. Ernesto Jorge Chichotky.

• Collaboration in the elaboration of specific protocols and proposing solutions. The protocols and solutions must be permanently updated to accompany the circumstances.

• A special telephone line and a specific website for handling situations related to illness in nursing homes in order to provide a quick response to these circumstances.

• Public means of transport adapted to health personnel, wagons / cars / buses / others so that they can move quickly and in compliance with sanitary regulations.

• State financial, administrative and logistical support to have the resources to face this situation.

“Our interest is avoid the worst scenario and reduce tragedies with a high probability of occurrence and then the residences are pointed out as irresponsible or improvised. We want to value our activity, of which we are proud. We appeal to the urgent response. We have in our hands the opportunity that others did not have, let’s do it well. We are at the disposal of this Ministry to adjust to what the circumstances demand, “they concluded.