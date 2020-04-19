BEIJING, Apr 19 (.) – China reported 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on April 18, the lowest number since March 17 and below 27 the previous day, according to data released on Sunday.

Despite the decrease in new confirmed cases, the authorities remain on guard against a possible outbreak, which could be destabilizing from the social and economic point of view.

In particular, the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang has seen an increase in infected travelers from Russia in recent weeks, and is now striving to contain an outbreak of internal cases.

Data from the China National Health Commission showed that nine of Saturday’s new cases were imported infections, the lowest level since March 13 and below 17 the day before. The remaining seven confirmed cases were transmitted internally, less than the 10 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China reached 82,735 as of April 18, while the total deaths from the virus remained at 4,632.

Heilongjiang has reported 39 new cases of local transmission in the last 10 days, that is, more than 50% of the 73 new internal cases reported in the mainland during the same period.

Most of the cases were related to an imported case in the provincial capital, Harbin.

In mainland China as a whole, recently discovered asymptomatic cases stood at 44, down from 54 a day earlier. Three of the new cases were imported, according to the health commission.

China does not include asymptomatic patients or patients who test positive but do not show clinical symptoms such as cough or fever in their confirmed case count.

There were no new deaths, according to the Commission.

(Information from Judy Hua, Li Hongwei and Ryan Woo; translated by Tomás Cobos)