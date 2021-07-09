Casemiro warns that Argentina is not only Messi

07/08/2021 at 9:28 PM CEST

.

Casemiro, a midfielder of the Brazilian team that on Saturday faces Argentina for the final of the Copa América at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, warned this Thursday that Canarinha players have to take into account that the Argentine team is not reduced only Lionel Messi.

“Argentina is a team with players of the highest level. He is not just a player. We know the quality that Messi has, that he is a great player, but we have to value the entire Argentine team and we have to respect them all, “said the Spanish Real Madrid player at a press conference.

The midfielder also said that the Brazilians’ concern cannot be reduced only to Messi and his teammate in the Argentine forward, Lautaro Martinez, together authors of seven goals in the Copa América and the most effective attacking pair of the tournament.

“Nor is it just Messi and Lautaro. We cannot emphasize only both. They are high-quality players and two of the highest level in the world, but Argentina reached the final for the group, for its players. We have to have respect for everyone, “he said.

The final of the Copa América will face Brazil, host, current champion and top seed, and Argentina, which grew in its last matches guided by Lionel Messi, on Saturday at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

It will be the first final between the historic South American rivals since the Copa América Venezuela 2007, defeated by Brazil on penalties.

Casemiro affirmed that, due to the sector they play, ends up coinciding in the 70% of the plays with Messi, but he warned that, as Brazil marks by zone and not individually, it cannot be said that it will be solely responsible for stopping the best in the world several times.

“I admire him a lot but Argentina is not only Messi and the defensive power of the Brazilian team is not only Casemiro”, He said.