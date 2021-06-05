Casemiro took aim against the Copa América in Brazil: statements | Qatar World Cup

The Copa América 2021 burns in flames. After Conmebol canceled Colombia and Argentina as venues, Brazil appeared to appease the fire. Unfortunately he ended up adding more gasoline to the candle.

There are just a few days until the start of the tournament and the participation of the crazy team, until now, is a complete unknown.

In the previous match against Ecuador, a bomb exploded from Brazilian territory. The press reported a breakdown in the relationship between the Brazilian Federation and the group of footballers led by Casemiro.

The Real Madrid midfielder did not attend the pre-match press conference and left only one Tite who explained the complicated situation: “We asked the players to focus only on the match against Ecuador. They requested a conversation with the president. It was a very clear and direct conversation. From then on, the position of the players was also clear. We have a position, but we are not going to express it now ”.

Precisely said conversation, according to local media, was not friendly at all. The journalist Fernando Kallá explained that the players “felt betrayed and used by the board of the CBF, especially its president Rogerio Caboclo” for the fact of playing a contest and being branded as “insensitive” to the “health crisis that their country lives, with almost 500,000 dead, to play a competition that seems totally unnecessary ”.

At the time Tite assured that the position of the footballers would be made public after the double round of Qualifying, but it seems that Casemiro did not hold out.

Once the duel against the Ecuadorians was over, the Sao Paulo-born did not keep anything to himself: “Tite already made it clear yesterday. All together we are with our position. Everyone knows our position in the Copa América in Brazil. Clearer impossible. We want to express our opinion after the game against Paraguay. It’s not me, it’s not the players of Europe. They are all players with Tite. All together”.

“Everyone already knows what we players think about the Copa América. We can’t say yet. Certain hierarchies must be respected. But you all know what we think … we don’t want to divert the focus from the objective. These are World Cup matches and they are the most important of all ”, he added.

Thus, everything indicates that the fight has just begun and a bombshell could be expected at the end of the Qualifiers …