On the mound, Roy Halladay was a great player of all, a Hall of Famer pitcher and an eight-time All-Star, one of the best of his era.

Off the field, his life was much more challenging, battling an opioid addiction, dealing with the limelight he preferred to avoid, and doing his best to make those around him proud.

The real Roy Halladay is revealed in the latest edition of the ESPN documentary series. In “Imperfect: Roy Halladay’s Story,” his family talks about the side of the right ace that few knew about, from his chemical dependency to fear of failure and the tragic plane crash that took his life.

“He had a demon that had strong control over him,” said Steve Trax, the family’s financial adviser who would become a close friend.

Halladay went to a rehabilitation center twice, once as a member of the Phillies, and died on November 7, 2017 after his ICON A5 plane crashed off the Gulf of Mexico.

In January 2018, it was revealed that he had a number of medications in his system at the time: a muscle relaxer, an opioid, a sleep aid, morphine, and an antidepressant.

ESPN interviewed four forensic pathologists and agreed that Halladay was likely affected in some way that day. However, it’s unclear for how much – his wife Brandy could feel like he had a dependency problem long before he became a star pitcher.

It was an early sign of trouble bubbling below the surface. A first-round pick for the Blue Jays (17th overall) in the 1995 draft, Halladay made it to the big leagues in 1998. But he failed to meet the high expectations set for him, and by 2000, he was failing.

“I would jump out the window, but with my luck I would just break my leg and I would still have to go to the field tomorrow,” he said one night while sitting in his third-floor apartment that spring.

He became a dominant pitcher, winning 170 games in the 2002-11 Major League Baseball, while completing 63 complete games and 18 shutouts.

Still, he wasn’t living the perfect life. He needed sedatives to sleep and often vomited before starting. She faced anxiety, making her role as a public figure much more difficult. It was no easier after signing a three-year, $ 60 million contract with the Phillies.

She wanted him to give up baseball. He resisted.

“In his mind, he had to keep playing no matter what he did physically,” said Brandy.

She started taking prescription opioid pills in the spring of 2012, while struggling with shoulder problems related to stress fractures in her lower back and an eroded disc in her spine, and she got hooked. After the 2012 season, the problem became apparent.

After the 2013 season, he retired. But four years later, he would lose his life. His obsession with continuing to pitch and the drugs that helped him stay on the mound may have contributed to that heartbreaking ending.