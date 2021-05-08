Case of the boy Emilio in Chile: Two men raped him, murdered him and threw him into a hole

Two men face criminal charges in Chile for the rape and murder of 12-year-old boy, Emilio Jara, after a woman gave clues to the authorities about one of those involved.

Rubén Soto Guerrero and Gerald Repetto Soto, 18 and 27 years old, respectively, remain in preventive detention after they were accused of the crimes of murder and rape in relation to the case.

Emilio disappeared after he went out to walk his dogs

The little boy disappeared last Thursday, April 29, when he went out to walk his dogs, in the Longaví commune, in the Maule region. His body was found a day later, near the Liguay River in a well.

The 800-meter hole was not far from the victim’s house in Longaví.

Accused of rape and murder of Emilio would have confessed to the crime

During the hearing in the Linares Guarantee Court, it was indicated that both Soto Guerrero and Repetto Soto confessed to the crime.

Earlier in the week, the court ordered a five-month investigation into the case. The suspects remain in Rancagua jail.

Woman is the key witness in Emilio’s case

A 24-hour report on Tuesday indicates that a woman was instrumental in the duo’s prosecution.

Thanks to the key testimony of a female who managed to contact one of the accused today, it was possible to find his whereabouts and achieve his arrest.

🏞 #Regions A woman was instrumental in the arrest of two suspects accused of being responsible for the murder. Key witness speaks in Emilio case: suspect “was very insistent” in knowing what was happening Details ⬇ https://t.co/08v85eQols – 24 Hours (@ 24HorasTVN) May 4, 2021

“The missed calls were made to my phone the same day that Emilio disappeared. When we found out that he had disappeared, we went out in search of him and around 9:20 p.m. was when the call was made. My phone was on vibrator and I had uploaded a status on WhatsApp, ‘we hope to find you and not regret a misfortune’, and perhaps he saw it and wanted to know, “said the woman as quoted by the Chilean media.

“For something they must have wanted to communicate with me because other times, he did call me but only once. If I didn’t answer the first time, I didn’t insist but there were too many calls, “he added.

“When I decide to call him, he asks me what I was doing and I tell him that a child was lost and without asking him he says, ‘We were there around four. We got to El Castaño but we didn’t see anything, just two boys with shotguns, ‘”the woman recalled.

This detail created suspicion in the cooperator who did not consider the story credible.

“I just wanted to know what I was doing at the time, but I was very insistent,” he continued.

The Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) contacted her and the woman described the two men who are arrested today and who are a couple.

“Then through my phone, I call him and they say they were on their way to Rancagua, supposedly to buy some things to eat, so I tell them that the PDI is looking for him, that they need to talk to them. So I handed them my phone and they started talking, ”added the witness.

The men were arrested on Saturday.

Hundreds of people attend the funeral to see Emilio off

Hundreds of people participated in the child’s funeral on Tuesday. His mother, Ana, demanded the full weight of the law against alleged criminals. “I give no one the pain that I have, but I am standing right now to thank all the people,” said the woman in the middle of the ceremony.

Emilio’s mother knew one of the accused for the rape and murder

In an interview on Monday with Mucho Gusto por MEGA, the woman revealed that she located the alleged murderers since she worked with one of them.

“I find them. Last year I worked with one of them. I work in the fruit and they always came to buy bread near my house, in a bakery that is two houses away and they would put themselves in front of it, but I never thought of this. They are two men, “he declared.

“Emilio was a happy boy, he didn’t fight with anyone and he took his dogs out for a walk. I hope this does not remain like that and justice is done ”, said the mother.