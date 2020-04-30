Break the transmission of the virus in clusters (outbreaks). This is the objective of the Covisan system recently set up by the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), in Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine and Paris, which has already supported around 400 sick. Proposed by Pr Renaud Piarroux, head of the parasitology service at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital (Paris), this is an innovative, health and solidarity-based device, born from the humanitarian experience of this doctor in Haiti between 2010 and 2019.

Allow people with the disease not to contaminate those around them

“It is a question of responding in a case-by-case manner by establishing a bond of trust with the patient, insists Dr. Piarroux. Everything is based on an alliance woven with people with a mild or moderate form of Covid-19 who arrive in the healthcare system through the emergency room, their general practitioner or the 15. Then, we support them as best as possible to help them in their confinement and allow them not to contaminate those around them. So we go further than just making a Covid diagnosis. ”

Mobile teams made up of a medical and social team

Concretely, the system is based both on hospitals, general practitioners in the city, rooms made available in hotels but above all on mobile teams – around twenty for the moment – who travel to meet patients. “The role of these binomials, all made up of a medical referent (medical or nursing student, intern in biology …) and a social referent (volunteer, association member ..), is to go to meet patients, says Professor Piarroux. Not intrusively but after having been invited in a way, following a contact with the patients. Who continues: “All the referents receive theoretical training for half a day then an immersion phase with already operational teams. We are gaining momentum ”. Renaud Piarroux estimates that there are around 500 pairs to cover the whole of Ile-de-France where, currently, around 2,000 new cases of Covid + (positive for Covid) are recorded every day.

Family situations analyzed on a case-by-case basis

Once this alliance has been established, PCR tests can be carried out on contact subjects, cartographic surveys are carried out (see map below – click on them to see larger) and, beyond that, family situations analyzed on a case-by-case basis. case. Is the person isolated or not? What is the area of ​​his accommodation? What is his mobility, his activity? Is it possible when several people live together to better isolate the person with Covid-19 by rearranging living spaces and ways of sharing common places?… These are all questions that depend on each situation. “Finally, the use of isolation in hotel rooms, always voluntary, is in fact very minority, only a dozen cases on the first patients treated,” says Professor Piarroux.

Credit: Covisan

Couldn’t this device, the isolation of Covid + people, have been proposed sooner? “No, it was not possible to start before,” said the doctor. It is only in fact now that the situation has calmed down a little that we are able to do so. ”

Avoid a second epidemic wave and secure deconfinement

Covisan has already started on several sites in Ile-de-France (Pitié-Salpêtrière, Avicenne, Bichat-Claude-Bernard, Louis-Mourier, Robert Debré, Hôtel Dieu hospitals, Picpus center) and other locations should follow. This system also pursues two other objectives: to avoid a second epidemic wave and to secure the prospect of the famous deconfinement, the first axes of which were just presented on Tuesday April 28 by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. At the national level, according to the Scientific Committee, 30,000 teams would be necessary.