Responsible for La Luz del Mundo urged his followers to maintain respectful behavior and pray for the authorities

A California appeals court ordered the rejection of the criminal case against the leader of the Mexican Church La Light of the world on charges of rape of minors and trafficking in persons for procedural reasons.

Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Light of the world, has been in the custody of US authorities since June, after his arrest on charges involving three girls and a woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County. Subsequently, additional charges of possession of child pornography were added in 2019. García denies having committed any crime.

During his detention without bail in Los Angeles, Garcia has remained the spiritual leader of La Light of the world. The Christian Church based in Guadalajara, Mexico, was founded by his grandfather and claims to have 5 million faithful worldwide.

It is not yet known when he would be released.

The state Justice Department reported that it was reviewing the court’s ruling.

Garcia’s attorney Alan Jackson said his client is “excited” about the ruling.

“In its effort to guarantee a sentence at any cost, the prosecution has attempted to deprive Mr. García of his liberty without due process by locking him without bail based on unsubstantiated allegations by anonymous accusers and denying him the opportunity to defend himself in court. “Jackson said in a statement.

In a statement, officials from La Light of the world They urged his followers to maintain respectful behavior and to pray for the authorities.

“We do not point out or accuse anyone, rather we practice the Christian principles that give us identity, such as: patience, prudence, respect and love of God,” they added.

The appeals court ruling states that the Los Angeles County Superior Court must drop all 29 felony charges ranging from human trafficking to child pornography production and forced rape of minors.

And he adds that because García’s preliminary hearing was not held in due time and that García did not renounce his right to a hearing, the complaint filed against him must be dismissed.

In June, Garcia was prosecuted on 26 charges and waived his right to an expedited preliminary hearing, a common measure. The following month, he was prosecuted for an amended complaint that included three additional charges of possession of child pornography. That time, he did not waive the time limits for a preliminary hearing.

His hearing was postponed several times, in some cases because prosecutors had not provided evidence to the defense, while he was still being held without bail, prompting his lawyers to file an appeal.

The appeals court ruled that a preliminary hearing on an amended complaint for a defendant in custody must be held within the first 10 days after the second charge, unless the detainee waives that deadline or there is “good cause for the delay”.

The appeal only mentioned the rejection of the case of García and not those of his co-accused, Susana Medina Oaxaca and Alondra Ocampo. A fourth defendant, Azalea Rangel Meléndez, remains at large.

It was unclear whether the cases of the co-defendants would also be dismissed.

In February, a southern California woman filed a federal lawsuit against the Church and Garcia. In the complaint, she pointed out that García, 50, and her father sexually abused her for 18 years, starting when she was 12, manipulating biblical passages to convince her that her abuse was, in fact, a gift from God.

Demand will continue despite the rejectionThe woman’s attorneys reported Tuesday in a statement.

The appeals court ruling is the latest in a series of blunders by the prosecution in high-impact cases.

The same state secretary of Justice, Xavier Becerra, called for other victims to file complaints, a measure that the defense said could influence the jury.

“It would be hard to believe that, based on the information we are gathering, it is just these four individuals,” Becerra said in June, when he repeatedly referred to Garcia as “sick” and “insane.”

Prosecutors Amanda Plisner and Diana Callaghan also repeatedly said in court that they planned to file additional charges based on more victims while the case was further investigated. But in the end, they only added three counts of child pornography to the original complaint.

Plisner and Callaghan received additional sanctions in September from a Superior Court judge, who said they had violated the court order by failing to provide evidence to defense attorneys. The judge eventually rescinded the penalties and canceled the 10,000 fines she had imposed on them.