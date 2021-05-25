‘Cascade of calamities’ ravages Tokyo’s Olympic ambitions

(Bloomberg) – When Japan won the competition to host the 2020 Olympics after a devastating earthquake and tsunami, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it would be a “tremendous opportunity for Tokyo and Japan to shine on the center of the world stage. ”.

After praising his country as one of the safest in the world, Abe promised in 2013 that the problems related to the Fukushima nuclear plant would be solved and that crowds of foreign visitors would see that Japan is “wonderful.” Plans were advanced for new casinos, driverless taxis and a futuristic stadium to dazzle tourists.

However, many of those projects fell apart long before the pandemic forced Abe to postpone the games last year. And now, just weeks before the opening ceremony rescheduled for July 23, a resurgent outbreak coupled with one of the slowest vaccine deployments in Asia has prompted even top business leaders to call for it to be postponed again or to be rule out entirely, highlighting the extent to which Japan’s Olympic ambitions have deteriorated.

The iconic stadium and casino plans were suspended. A move to release Fukushima’s treated sewage into the ocean sparked outrage among its neighbors. And a travel advisory from the United States on Monday highlighted what had been evident for months, as Japan’s borders remain sealed for most of all: An event meant to unite the world will take place in a context of isolation and fear, with global viewers from their homes.

“When the Olympics were postponed last year, the idea was that they were proof that the world had beaten the virus,” Katsutoshi Kawano, former head of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, said by phone. “The results speak for themselves. People who did not have to die are dying ”.

‘Suicidal mission’

While polls show that the majority of Japanese citizens want the Olympics to be postponed or canceled, so far there is no indication that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office after Abe resigned last year, will cancel. Katsunobu Kato, a government spokesman, said on Tuesday that the US told Japan that the decision is not related to the Olympics, it is simply based on infection rates from the previous 28 days.

But even moving forward with the Games right now, with the virus spreading in Japan and other parts of the world, could prove costly, both for Suga’s political future and potential corporate backers. Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder and senior executive of SoftBank Group Corp., criticized the decision to host the Olympics, while Hiroshi Mikitani, billionaire founder and CEO of online retailer Rakuten Group Inc., compared the event to a “suicide mission. ”.

“When it comes to the Tokyo Olympics, we continue to witness a cascade of calamities,” said Jules Boykoff, a professor at Pacific University in Oregon who has written several books on the Olympics.

“That complicates things for corporate sponsors,” he added. “They usually benefit from the halo effect of the Games and their brand shines. But with Tokyo, it is more complicated, because they could be associated with something that has become enormously unpopular. “

