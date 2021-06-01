Casado proposes to typify the illegal referendum and asks for “unity” around the PP to end a “terminal” Sánchez

Pablo Casado harshly attacks Pedro Sánchez for the possible pardons to the politicians imprisoned by the procés. The president of the PP has committed this Tuesday to “classify” the crime of illegal referendum when it reaches Moncloa and ensures that the Government of Sánchez is in the “terminal” phase and that is why he resorts to the measure of grace, as a “political payment” for, he says, “to remain in power.”

At a breakfast organized by Europa Press, Casado took the opportunity to confirm his presence in the march on June 13 in Colón precisely to protest against the pardons. In that context, has erected the PP as the “only alternative” to Sánchez and has called for “unity” around his party, calling for all citizens who are against the measure to opt for the popular ones in the next elections. This he does, in addition, when the polls already give him a certain advantage over the socialists, as happened in the last of DYM for 20 minutes, which gives 126 seats to the PP in the highest range over the 103 of the PSOE.

In any case, the Government will still give itself a few days to make the final decision, although it is already preparing the ground. The measure is expected to be announced after the Andalusian PSOE primaries, which will take place between June 13 and 20. But in the Executive the way is already marked. This Monday, President Sánchez defended the pardons to “leave behind the tear of 2017 and live in peace.” While last Sunday the secretary of Organization of the Socialists, José Luis Ábalos said that the Government “is prepared to assume the cost” of the grace measure.

Faced with Sánchez’s position, Casado has increased his reproaches even more. “Government has decided to damage whatever it takes in order to continue one more day in Moncloa“said the opposition leader before pointing out that Sánchez’s movement will cause” history to repeat itself over and over again. “On this, Casado pointed out that democracy” will prevail “because, he added,” a Government delivered like this “is not” above the law. “In addition, the president of the PP wondered” at what moment the social democracy adopted the principle that the law interferes“.

“There is no right to decide for others,” continued Casado, explaining that an “agreement of all” as it is the Constitution “cannot be changed by the agreement of a few”. And he had a message that he addressed to both Sánchez and the independentistas: “Betting against Spain is losing.” For Casado, in addition, the movement of pardons is one more of the “radical agenda of the Government” and he said that qualifying them as “concord” is “a manipulation”.

That is why the popular leader defended the June 13 march and accused the Executive of “demonizing” society and understands that Spain “does not stand still” while what Casado describes as a “dismissal process” takes place. For the PP “there is no more perverse image than the auction of national unity to tie up a sterile legislature” and described Sánchez’s drift as “fraud”, which, he declared, “should not go unpunished.

After Colón, likewise, Casado’s gaze is already on the next general elections. “All of us who will take to the streets in a few days will have a much more important appointment at the polls,” the popular president wielded, who called to “vote together for the only alternative to Sánchez, which is now only the PP”. In fact, he recalled that the “current drift” began with “the Statute and the Tinell Pact” under the Zapatero government and that 1-O was illegal “thanks to the PP.”