Casado is still silent about the words of Camuñas and is dedicated to charging against the Democratic Memory Law

Not a single direct mention. Just a speech with a few winks to read between the lines. The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has returned to silence before the controversial statements of the former minister Ignacio Camuñas who blamed the Government of the Second Republic for the Civil War. He did so during the meeting of the PP Steering Committee at the Gredos Parador in Avila, which coincided with the third anniversary of his proclamation as president of the formation.

This has been the first time that a public act has made statements after Camuñas’ statement on the day, but it has avoided condemning both the words of the former high-ranking executive of Adolfo Suárez and the Franco dictatorship itself. Of course, he has left a trail of clues about what in his opinion that stage was, in addition to a series of veiled criticisms of the recently approved Democratic Memory Law.

[La redacción de la Constitución] It was an exercise of harmony and fraternity after a long history of confrontation and loss of freedoms Pablo Casado, president of the PP

To address the controversy that has accompanied him since Monday, Casado has used an act that has been loaded with a lot of constitutional symbolism and that has served as a kind of tribute to the Transition, since the drafters of the Magna Carta met there . Thus, the president of the PP has praised that the elaboration of his text was an exercise of harmony and brotherhood, “after a long history of confrontation and loss of freedoms.”

Charges against the new law

Casado has not wanted to delve into what the fascist uprising and the subsequent dictatorship represented, but he has been broader when it comes to sowing criticism of the Democratic Memory Law that they want to replace by a “law of concord.” In this sense, he stressed that “no one should now unearth old wounds or undo the forgiveness that our parents and grandparents sealed.”

The Transition was not the triumph of any ideology over, of any Spaniard over another, it was the ambition to conquer a joint goal Pablo Casado, leader of the popular

The leader of the PP has also affirmed that there is an “irresponsible interest in dividing society to try to polarize it electorally.” On the democratic transition, he explained that it was not the triumph of any ideology over another, “of no Spaniard over another.” Casado has defended the Constitution as an expression of the “best patriotism” that has allowed two very different visions of what Spain was to be reconciled.

After this defense of the Constitution and the Transition, the rest of Casado’s speech has been focused on celebrating the good forecasts that some polls predict. However, he has not referred in the least to a controversy for which he did not condemn statements by Camuñas such as that “a coup is not what happened in 1936.”

