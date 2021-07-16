Casado insists that the CGPJ will not be renewed until judicial independence is agreed

Pablo Casado, in a file photo (Photo: Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press via .)

The Popular Party continues to be rooted in the blockade of the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). Its leader, Pablo Casado, has been clear in the microphones of esRadio stating that they will not give their arm to twist if the Government does not give in to a legislative change that gives more freedom of choice to the judicial body.

“We are not going to renew the CGPJ if they do not accept a reinforcement of judicial independence. I have been saying the same for three years but now there is a difference, that Europe has given us the reason for those of us who think that the Judiciary has to be independent, ”Casado said specifically.

The leader of the popular has also demanded to know why the Executive “pressured” the Constitutional Court to save its first decree on the state of alarm, referring to an alleged call from former Vice President Carmen Calvo to Magistrate Encarnación Roca.

“Catch the bull by the horns”

The statement about the CGPJ has not been the only great headline that the interview of Casado con Losantos has left. The popular has also made it clear that if the PP ends up governing they will have to take measures that he has described as “a very audacious action.”

If the Spanish entrust us with that government, I will be bold and take the bull by the horns Pablo Casado, president of the PP

In this sense, it has specified that they will try to repeal the law of historical memory and that of euthanasia to replace them with their proposals for the law of harmony and maternity law. “If the Spanish entrust us with that government, I will be bold and take the bull by the horns,” he said, adding that he will also promote economic reforms to make foreign investment more attractive. All this, according to Casado, “even if it costs us the legislature.”

