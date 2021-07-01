Casado does not retract his words about the Civil War and does not respond to Vox and Cs about the motion of censure

Pablo Casado (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Pablo Casado has risen to the platform of Congress with a very harsh tone, charging directly against Pedro Sánchez, speaking of an “infumable” speech by the Prime Minister and accusing the socialist of “humiliating himself” before his “boss”, referring to Gabriel Rufián (ERC).

But Casado, on this second occasion in which he has intervened in the Plenary of the Lower House during the session dedicated to pardons, has forgotten to respond to several of the demands and questions that other parliamentarians had thrown at him minutes before.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, had urged him to withdraw his controversial phrase this morning about the Civil War: “It was a confrontation between those who wanted democracy without law and those who wanted law without democracy.” The chief executive has told him that “the only legitimate law is that which emanates from democracy.”

“I hope he retracts his words,” Sánchez had thrown at Casado, but the PP leader has not spoken in his turn to rejoin. Some parliamentary spokesmen such as Íñigo Errejón and Adriana Lastra have also made it ugly. For example, the socialist has thrown at him: “Mr. Casado, so the gutters of our country are full of people who wanted a democracy without law …, because, if they are there, they might have done something, right? What a shame, what indecency ”.

Casado has also remained silent in his rejoinder on the insistent requests during the debate by Santiago Abascal (Vox) and Inés Arrimadas (Citizens), who have pressured him to present a motion of censure and have announced their vote in favor if it is done reality. The position of the Gobi …

