Casado demands a ‘plan B’ from Sánchez after the state of alarm and accuses him of “kidding” Spain

Pablo Casado believes that Pedro Sánchez “tease” the Spanish with the presentation of the recovery plan with the funds of the European Union, and has insisted that the PP has proposed “a legal plan B” to be able to restrict mobility if necessary once the state of alarm is over on May 9. To this, the popular leader has also added that his own have called for “a pandemic law” that the Executive has not even opened, he says, to negotiate. For Married, Sánchez he is “the worst president of democracy.”

In his speech in Congress, Casado has accused Sánchez of “disrespecting Parliament” and “the victims” of the pandemic. “Who does he think he is?” Asked the opposition leader, who reminded the Prime Minister that he is “obliged to bring the recovery plan here” and submit it “to a vote,” as stated Casado, ” made Italy “. On the other hand, the popular ones believe that Sánchez has sold “a pizza reheated eight times of which the ingredients or how much it costs are not known.”

“So far we have come”

“We have already endured the hall of applause, but what we will not endure is this“, wielded Casado at the same time that it made the president of the Government ugly to make” a self-aggrandizement “from the rostrum.” We have come this far, we have put up with his cockiness, “said the leader of the PP.

Precisely, on the recovery plan, Casado insisted that it was negotiated “by the women of the European People’s Party, Merkel, Von der Leyen and Lagarde” while Sánchez dedicated himself, in the opinion of the popular, to “tailgating at all times” and even put “at risk” the approval of the fund. And the same happens, he added, with the vaccination strategy. “You begin to be jinx,” he commented. To end his speech, the president of the PP accused the chief executive of “trying to divide.”

Pablo Casado’s intervention came after Pedro Sánchez intervened to explain the recovery plan and maintained that the vaccination goal of having 70% of citizens vaccinated by the end of August it is still in force, but is subject to the fulfillment of deliveries from pharmaceutical companies. In addition, another of the government’s announcements was to extend the anti-eviction measures and the rents that were approved in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic for three more months.

Abascal calls for the end of the restrictions

For his part, the president of Vox has asked Sánchez “the end of the restrictions” so that Spaniards “can move freely through the provinces, towns and neighborhoods.” In addition, he described the Government as “shameful” and accused it of “restricting rights” during the pandemic. Santiago Abascal again spoke of “Chinese virus” to refer to the coronavirus and asked for measures such as free masks.

In fact, Abascal accused to the PP of “complicity” with the Executive for having allowed the imposition of a state of alarm that, as he has affirmed, the Executive has taken the opportunity to attack the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Spanish and impose its “ideological agenda.” For Vox, Sánchez “has devastated the rule of law”, has made a “tortious use” of the institutions and has “washed his hands with a state of perpetual alarm, throwing all the responsibility” for the management of the crisis to the autonomous communities.

In a striking scene, Abascal took from the rostrum a paving stone to denounce “the attacks on Vox” during the 4-M pre-campaign rallies in the Community of Madrid. For these he blamed the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Cs asks Sánchez to “abandon propaganda”

Agnes Close-upIn his speech, he asked “to get out of the political bubble” and to worry about the “problems of the citizens.” The president of Ciudadanos asked the president of the government that “agree and agree on the reforms” that Spain needs and guarantee “a good use of funds.” Arrimadas accused Sánchez of “doing propaganda” and of “selling smoke”, and added that this propaganda “only fills the current account of some advisers” but “not that of the Spanish.” Citizens ugly to the Executive that has not “agreed on the plan with anyone.”

Arrimadas believes that Sánchez should “take control of the pandemic” because “there is still much to do”. Among other things, Arrimadas said, “what will happen after the state of alarm.” He urged the Prime Minister to explain “what he wants to do after May 9” and asked him to “control” compliance with the requirements and controls “at the airports and at the Spanish airports,” because the objective, he said, should be “to guarantee that Spain is a safe tourist destination”.

On vaccines, the leader of Cs questioned whether the vaccination target can be maintained after the Janssen. “Can you keep it?” He asked himself, at the same time he called for an “awareness-raising” plan for Spaniards to get vaccinated. “It cannot be Mr vaccines and it cannot be Mr restrictions“, wielded the president of the orange formation and asked Sánchez to” go down to the coordination arena “to reactivate the economy, because” propaganda does not fill the fridge of the Spaniards. “