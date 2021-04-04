Casado criticizes that Sánchez exhausts another state of alarm without approving his proposal against pandemics

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has criticized this Saturday that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, prefers to “hide in the CC AA and rule by decree to hide his negligent management“instead of approving his proposed law against pandemics.

“Sanchez exhausts another state of alarm without accepting our proposed law against pandemics to protect health without ruining employment. He prefers to hide in the autonomous communities and govern by decree to hide his negligent management after 100,000 deaths and 6 million unemployed, “he wrote in a tweet.

Married has attached his proposal, which contemplates two reforms: one of article three of Organic Law 3/1986, of April 14, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters, which would enable the Government to “take the necessary measures”, and another of the Law of Contentious Jurisdiction -administrative.

The latter would allow, according to the PP document, “guarantee efficiency and agility without losing judicial guarantees”Therefore, the resolutions that limit rights “would be authorized by the Superior Courts of Justice and the Supreme Court.”

Since the pandemic began and until April 1, they have 75,541 people died and 3.29 million have been infected, according to data from the Ministry of Health.