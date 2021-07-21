Casado celebrates his third birthday in Gredos at the head of the PP with the management

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado (center) this Monday in Ávila. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has been leading the party for three years. For this reason, to celebrate it, he will meet this Wednesday the party leadership at the Gredos Parador in Avila. Casado has chosen that enclave to emphasize the “defense of the Constitution.” And all because the presentation of the Fundamental Law was written there 43 years ago.

PP sources have reported that Casado’s ‘party’, which will address the National Board of Directors at that meeting of the Management Committee, will begin at 12.00. The leader of the popular will seat his own after criticism for his inaction when he heard former Minister Ignacio Camuñas say that the Government of the Second Republic was the culprit of the Civil War.

The appointment coincides with the third anniversary of Casado as leader of the PP. The successor of Mariano Rajoy took over the leadership of the party on July 21, 2018 after beating Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría in the second round of the internal elections to succeed Mariano Rajoy.

The former popular secretary general María Dolores de Cospedal was key in Casado’s victory, because once she was out of the race to lead the party, she gave her support to the current president of the PP.

The problem for the leader of the PP is that the former Minister of Defense and former president of Castilla-La Mancha is being investigated (formerly accused) in the Kitchen case, the alleged plot hatched in the Interior to steal sensitive documentation from the former Treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas.

Casado celebrates his third birthday as head of the party with the polls in favor, which point to his party as the winner of a hypothetical general election, and after the important victory of the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on May 4 in the elections autonomous regions of Madrid.

