Casado announces that the PP has appealed the pardons before the Supreme Court

Pablo Casado “hurts Spain”, as, in his opinion, “millions of Spaniards”. This is how the president of the Popular Party has started his intervention in the Plenary of Congress, in which President Pedro Sánchez has defended the granting of pardons to the prisoners sentenced by the judgment of the procés. The leader of the popular has charged against the president assuring that “either you are a liar or you take the Spanish for fools … or both.”

In a harsh speech, Casado has announced that the PP has already presented its appeal to the grace measure before the Supreme Court for its “democratic outrage.” In addition, he has once again reiterated his request for the president to resign. “Resign, dissolve Parliament and call elections, only then may history be able to pardon him,” he snapped in his last sentence.

The opposition chief has been critical of Sánchez’s assertion that there will be no referendum on self-determination. Pablo Casado has dusted off the history book and has gone back to the Civil War, equating the Prime Minister with Manuel Azaña. “He talks about forging a new country, which is what Azana said,” the popular leader has wielded, comparing the approval of the “Esquerra Statute” in 1932 with the recovery of dialogue with the Government.

“He says that we have to turn the page, but what he has done is to tear it away from the second article of the Constitution,” said Casado, alluding to the report of the Supreme Court. The president of the PP has also been against any movement against the claim of 5.4 million euros from the Court of Auditors to more than 40 ex …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.