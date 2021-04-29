Casado announces that it will take to the Constitutional the “offenses” of the Government towards the PP in the BOE

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, announced that take to the Constitutional Court the “offenses” against the Popular Party which, as he said, the Government has included in the Official State Gazette (BOE). Married, in addition, criticized Pedro Sánchez for the “use he makes of public institutions.”

This step of the popular ones takes place after the BOE published the law repealing article 315 section 3 of the Penal Code, in which informational pickets are decriminalized, with a preamble in which the PP is accused of having applied a “dismantling of freedoms” in Spain.

After knowing that fact, Casado asked the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, for an explanation, but, he argued, he had no answer. “Since no response has been made with that use of the BOE to criticize other political parties, we announce that we will take the Constitutional Court these offenses because you cannot use the BOE or the State Council or the media on a partisan agenda, “he stressed.

In addition, the opposition leader assured that the Council of Europe “has asked the Government of Spain greater transparency when it comes to dealing with the media “and has assured that” it is positive that this transparency is carried to all orders, also to the institutions of the State. “