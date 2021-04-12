Casado accuses Sánchez of hiding cuts for the 4M and the Government postpones the approval of the plan that Brussels demands

The opposition leader, Pablo Casado, accused Pedro Sánchez of hiding until after the 4-M elections in Madrid the “adjustments” that, in his opinion, he will be forced to make on pensions, labor market and taxes. The Prime Minister, for his part, admitted that the reform plan that he has to send to Brussels will not be approved in the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, as planned, but will see the light “in a few days.” Earlier, on Wednesday, Sánchez will present in Congress the “main lines” of that roadmap.

In an interview on Espejo Público (Antena 3), Casado said that Sánchez is trying to “buy time” delaying as much as possible the announcement of a series of unpopular measures that you will need to apply to fix some accounts that “don’t add up.” In addition, he condemned that the Spanish still have “no idea” of what the Government “is negotiating in Brussels” and called it “unusual” that the plan is not submitted to the vote of the lower house.

At practically the same time, in an event organized by ‘El Español’, Sánchez admitted that the Council of Ministers this Tuesday will not ratify the final plan, but will limit itself to analyzing it. A week ago, Sánchez said that the Council on April 13 was going to “approve” the recovery fund and that Spain would be “one of the first countries in Europe to present the recovery fund in its entirety” to the European Commission. .

In fact, the initial plans of the Executive were to send the plan to Brussels “throughout the first quarter” of the year, as stated at the end of January by the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, in an appearance in the Congress of Deputies. The Government now insists that there is a deadline until April 30 to comply with the community institutions and that this goal will be met. If the deadline is rushed, the delay over the original goal will be one month.

What Sánchez did do this Monday was to advance some of the main lines of the document, which will consist of 212 measures, of which 110 are investments and the remaining 102, reforms. Its four great axes will be ecological transition, digital transformation, social and territorial cohesion and gender equality. Among other measures, the electric vehicle, the deployment of 5G networks, the rehabilitation of more than half a million homes and the extension of the network of nursery schools from 0 to 3 years will be promoted.

The president also mentioned some of the pending reforms. Among them, the need to do more “dynamic”, “resilient” and “inclusive” the labor market, a matter on which Brussels has made repeated warnings to Spain. Negotiations to address the repeal of the PP labor reform were resumed two weeks ago and ran aground on the first issue addressed by the Government and social agents: the conditions of the subcontractors’ workers. The truth is that the CEOE believes that this is not the time to touch on the norm – its president, Antonio Garamendi, said it again this Monday – while vice president Yolanda Díaz insists on key points such as rebalancing collective bargaining.

Another of the thorny issues on which the plan will also have to decide are pensions. The Minister of Inclusion and Security, José Luis Escrivá, advanced this Monday in Congress that An attempt will be made to limit the earliest early retirements with respect to the legal retirement age and, in addition, it will be promoted that those who so decide can continue working after the age of 67, giving them bonuses of up to 12,000 euros. He also said that he plans to complete by the end of this year the legislative reform that guarantees the purchasing power of pensions, linking them to the CPI.

There is, finally, the question of taxation. This Monday, the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, presented a committee of experts that will address this matter at the request of the Government. The also spokeswoman for the Executive expressed that there is a “special interest” in that the great patrimonies make an “additional contribution” as early as 2022, that is, there will be a tax increase for high incomes. Among other issues, increases in Heritage and Successions will be addressed to prevent some autonomies from leaving “empty of content” – that is, at zero or practically zero rate – some of these fiscal figures.

This committee, made up of 17 experts, will have until February 28, 2022 to present its conclusions, but the idea is that they anticipate recommendations so that they can be introduced in time for the 2022 budgets. The Corporation Tax will also be on the table, given that the coalition program contemplates, for example, establishing a minimum rate of 15%. With all this package of measures, the Government wants Spain’s tax burden to be close to the European average. As of today, the distance is between 7 and 8 percentage points of GDP.