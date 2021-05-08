Casademont Zaragoza ran out of gasoline at the end

05/07/2021

On at 20:53 CEST

EFE

Casademont Zaragoza crashed into the physical strength of the Turkish Pinar Karsiyaka (79-84) and could not access the final of the Champions League, falling again in the semifinals as happened in the last edition in which they lost against the host, AEK of Athens.

CZAR

PINAR KARSIKAYA

CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA, 79

(17 + 16 + 27 + 19): Rodrigo San Miguel (2), Dylan Ennis (13), Nicolás Brussino (18), Jacob Wiley (21), Elias Harris (15) -starting five-, Jonathan Barreiro, Rasheed Sulaimon (5), Tryggvi Hlinason (2), Robin Benzing (3) and Javi García.

PINAR KARSIYAKA, 84

(29 + 14 + 14 + 27): Tony Taylor (12), Sek Henry (24), DJ Kennedy (4), Amath M’Baye (17), Raynar Morgan (14) -starting five-, Metecan Birsen (6 ), Mahir Agva, Onuralp Bitim (5), Semih Erden (2), Yunus Sonsirma and Nusret Yildirim.

REFEREES

Eddie Viator (France), Ademir Zurapovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Wojciech Liszka (Poland). They eliminated Rodrigo San Miguel (39:40), from Casademont Zaragoza, for five fouls.

INCIDENTS

First semifinal of the Final to Eight of the men’s basketball Champions League played before about 1,000 spectators at the Cultural Entertainment Complex ‘Nagorny’ (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)

Again the Aragonese team was at the gates of a final with which he dreamed the victim of his own mistakes in the final stretch of the game that were well used by his rival.

After trailing the first two quarters with many problems due to the intensity and strength of Ufuk Sarica’s team reacted after the break and seemed to be getting the match back on track against his opponent who had lost the north, but in the last five minutes he was very wrong and ended up bending the knee.

The Pinar Karsiyaka had the virtue of preventing Casademont Zaragoza from running, who could barely score on the counter, his best weapon, and also had a great success in the triples (57.14%) that ended up being key to the victory of the Turks against those of Luis Casimiro, former Unicaja technician and almost newcomer to the capital of the Ebro.

Casademont Zaragoza got off to a bad start with positional attacks that were outmatched by the Turkish defense and they didn’t have the opportunity to run almost at any time either. In addition, the Aragonese defense could not stop their opponent who was very successful in the triples (55.56%) and Sek Henry scored 4/4 (finished with seven without a miss) and 13 points as an Ottoman stiletto and as executioner of his former team, since he was a member of the Zaragoza squad in the 2015-16 academic year.

Things changed in the second set thanks to a good defensive improvement by Luis Casimiro’s men, who for five minutes kept his rival from scoring. placing only three points (29-32) largely thanks to defense.

The Casademont Zaragoza rowed to die at the end

| TWITTER

However, Sek Henry’s return to the court in his rival changed everything because with two consecutive triples managed to disrupt the excellent work behind the Zaragoza who suffered a partial 5-12 to reach the break with a worrying 33-43.

The refreshment time clarified the ideas of the hands that clenched their teeth behind and flexed their legs so that their rival began to have serious offensive problems to the point of receiving in this room a 27-14 partial because also, offensively, Casademont had the clearest ideas and a better view of his offensive plays with a very successful Jacob Wiley.

The progression continued at the beginning of the last act, reaching up to seven points ahead (64-57) but the “rojillo” team seemed to run out of gas and from the middle of this quarter he began to make bad decisions in attack, possibly the result of a lack of oxygen, and his rival came back when he seemed touched and half sunk until he ended up taking the victory and the pass to the final.