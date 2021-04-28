Casademont Zaragoza prevails 99-89 against MoraBanc Andorra

04/28/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

The Casademont Zaragoza managed to win at home against MoraBanc Andorra by 99-89 in the thirty-fourth day of the ACB League. Previously, the players of Casademont Zaragoza achieved the victory away from home against the Unicaja by 78-101 and after this result they achieved a streak of three victories in their last five games. For their part, those of MoraBanc Andorra lost at home with him Barça 63-79, so after this result they completed a four-game losing streak. With this result, the Casademont Zaragoza stands in eleventh place and has so far accumulated 14 victories in 33 matches played, while the MoraBanc Andorra it remains in thirteenth position with 12 victories in 29 games played.

In the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard and it ended with a 25-29 score. Later, during the second quarter the players of the MoraBanc Andorra they distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-2 and took the maximum difference (10 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 23-29. After this, the players accumulated a total of 48-58 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter, the local team managed to recover points until the game came back, had a maximum difference of seven points (76-69) and ended with a partial result of 28-14 and a 76-72 overall result. Finally, in the last quarter the players of the Casademont Zaragoza they increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (89-77), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-17. Finally, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 99-89 for the local team players.

In addition, the players of the Casademont Zaragoza that stood out the most in the confrontation were Jacob wiley Y Elias harris, who got 17 points, two assists and two rebounds and 15 points, one assist and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jeremy senglin Y Babatunde Olumuyiwa, with 18 points, one assist and two rebounds and 15 points and eight rebounds respectively.

In the next ACB League match, the Casademont Zaragoza will measure his strength with him Real Madrid in the Principe Felipe Arena, while in the next game, the MoraBanc Andorra he will see the faces with him Monbus Obradoiro in the Multipurpose Pavilion Fontes Do Sar.