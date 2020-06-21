The actress Paula Echevarría This summer, when he returns to Candás and after a few months confined to Madrid, he will not be able to enjoy one of his pleasures from his native land: the delicious dishes of the Casa Sandalio restaurant in Perlora.

The popular business, with more than 30 years of experience and not only famous for the field that Echevarría has given it, but for its careful cuisine and good work of its regents, closes. This was announced yesterday: « This publication is one of the most difficult to write, and it is because we want to inform you that Casa Sandalio closes its doors definitively. It was a very thoughtful and thoughtful decision. »

The restaurant lost its founder in December, Sandalio Fernández, who died at 84 years old. Along with his wife, Inés González Murias, raised the business, with great fame among lovers of good cuisine. His daughter Agnes was in the forefront lately.

« It is very difficult to say goodbye, to close a door so big and dear. On the other hand, we have a feeling of eternal gratitude to each and every one of you. We could not have better customers and distributors, you became family, » says the family. .