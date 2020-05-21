MEXICO – Casa Frida is a temporary refuge for people like Karime Guzmán, a trans girl who reflects the reality faced by sexual minorities during the pandemic in Mexico, a country where almost three out of 10 LGBT + people are forced to leave their homes .

“I lost my job due to the pandemic, and I already had enough time dragging problems with my family, so, afterwards it is their decision, they decide to run away from home and that is why I am here,” Karime tells us in an interview on Thursday.

The young woman’s case is not unusual in Mexico, where 28% of people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans community (LGBT +) must leave their home before they are of legal age, the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred).

Nearly half of LGBT + people say they have been denied a job and have had problems with medical care, according to the Survey on Discrimination on the Ground of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

A TEMPORARY HOME

This problem is exacerbated in the most critical phase of the COVID-19 outbreak in Mexico, which accumulates 56,594 cases and 6,090 deaths confirmed by the disease.

For this reason, although there are other shelters for sexual diversity in the country, Casa Frida arises just to face the current coronavirus crisis.

“It was born out of the need that the State and society itself have forgotten about the most vulnerable sectors,” says Tamara Núñez, a volunteer at the Center for Research, Diversity and Incidence (CIDI).

Casa Frida, in the San Pedro de los Pinos neighborhood of the west-center of Mexico City, is a collaboration of CIDI, Diversidad 360, Ahora, the federal deputy without party Lucía Riojas, and the Mexican Network of Positive Youth and Adolescents ( RED J + MEX).

Its name comes from the victim of a transfeminicide that occurred last year, a reminder that in Mexico every third day an LGBT person is murdered, as the organization Letter S. has documented.

In addition, Núñez points out that people with HIV and trans women are vulnerable in the crisis because they have been left without income and without access to medical services.

“This is rarely seen by the State and society, it is very little visible because they are populations that have always been discriminated against and relegated from society, therefore we believe that efforts of this type of initiative should be given,” he says.

INCLUSIVE HOUSE

Among the residents of this shelter that opened a week ago, there are also migrants stranded in transit.

The increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 has saturated the funeral infrastructure.

“I have not been able to work, I have not been able to look for any job due to the same contingency and it has been quite difficult for me,” says Cristhian Morales, a young homosexual who has spent six months in Mexico after leaving his native Honduras.

Although the pandemic has caused an 85% reduction in asylum applications in Mexico, it has also complicated migration through border closures, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In addition, in the face of the crisis, the Mexican government has ensured that only 106 migrants remain in the 65 shelters and stations of the National Institute of Migration.

“There are many migrant people, like me, who are outside, they do not have a roof, they have no place to sleep or eat, there are many people who do not have that, and this is a great work,” says Cristhian.

A LONGEVO PROBLEM

Confinement and the health emergency have only exacerbated the problems already faced by the LGBT + community, laments Francisco Mendiola, a volunteer with (RED J + MEX).

“It has been something that we have been carrying for a long time, which now, with this COVID-19 pandemic, has increased a little the violence against the members of the community, such as violence at home, at work, harassment”, describes.

A technical committee will evaluate the causes of the considered “suspicious deaths”

For this reason, Casa Frida requests support, such as food, clothing, underwear, cleaning supplies, or even bank deposits.

But, despite the fear of contagion, what these people fear most is being left homeless.

“All of us here are concerned about not having a place to sleep and not even a family,” says Karime.

