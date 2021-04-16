Casa Don Ramón presents its crystalline offer with the Don Ramón Platino Tequila Collection

The relatively new, crystalline tequila offering is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Casa Don Ramón presents its three expressions

Casa Don Ramón, the brand that has long been a favorite of tequila and mezcal enthusiasts, today launches its newest product line in the United States, the Don Ramón Platino Tequila Collection. This collection takes the modern approach to a time-honored distillation practice, which removes the color and pungency of the liquid. This results in an exquisitely smooth flavor and good persistence for easy sipping. Casa Don Ramón is one of the few brands available in the United States that offers Cristal Tequila and the first to offer a complete Cristalino collection.

Credit: Casa Don Ramón.

Cristalino, which is essentially a filtered aged tequila, is the newest category in the repertoire of the tequilas market that has gained increasing popularity in the United States. It is also the fastest growing category of tequilas in Mexico, making tequila the largest category of alcoholic beverages in Mexico and starting to be consumed by more than 50% by women, according to Forbes. Through patented filtering, the wood notes of the barrel and the color of the tequila are eliminated, leaving an elixir with the complexity of an añejo and the freshness of a silver.

Creating the ideal crystalline is an art and a science as it must be ensured that tequila producers know the exact amount of time the liquid must be held within the filtering process to remove the color but maintain an aged and naturally aromatic tequila. . The purpose of filtering is to find the hidden notes produced by the years in the barrel and to reduce the wood notes and color. The sensation that Don Ramón Colección Platino Tequila produces in the mouth is lighter and smoother, as well as offering a delicate aroma.

The Don Ramón Platino Tequila Collection is presented with three expressions, each one produced with 100% blue agave from Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico:

Platinum Silver– Double distilled for a smooth, bright flavor and a pure profile.

Agave: 100% blue agave

Distillation: double distillate in steel

Colour: Sure

Smell: fresh, citrus and agave

Notes: cooked agave and fruits

Reposted Crystalline Platinum: double distilled and aged in American and French oak barrels. This results in a smooth, delicate flavor and a robust profile.

Agave: 100% blue agave

Aged: aged for four months in American and French oak barrels

Colour: crystal clear

Smell: wood, spices, chocolate, cinnamon and soft vanilla

Notes: citrus, nuts and vanilla

Aged Crystalline Platinum: double distilled and aged in American oak barrels for 12 months. Longer time with a proprietary finishing method results in a smoother, more intense flavor and robust profile.

Agave: 100% blue agave

Aged: 12 months in a blend of American and French oak barrels

Colour: crystal clear

Smell: wood and spices

Notes: nuts, vanilla, cocoa and cinnamon

“As the tequila industry gains popularity among younger consumers and women, preferences for alcoholic beverages have been changing,” said Jesus Reza, Casa Don Ramón Tequila Master. “This audience is drawn to clear drinks that are aesthetically pleasing, with a flavor that remains bold like traditional amber expressions. This crystalline collection from Casa Don Ramón offers subtle fruit and vanilla notes, while they dominate over the woody notes, providing the refreshing and balanced flavor that this new tequila consuming audience really enjoys and finds more accessible. “

These three expressions are deliciously unique, they can be drunk straight or poured into a single large ice bucket to sip slowly or mixed and whipped into your favorite tequila-based cocktail. It’s rare to have tequila so versatile that, while it is best sipped slowly to feel the vanilla and fruity notes, it can also be used in a cocktail.

A house cocktail to try at home: the Voltaire:

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Don Ramón Platino Cristalino Añejo tequila

¼ oz. dry vermouth

¼ oz. vanilla simple syrup

4 drops of lavender bitters

Soda water

A touch of lemon

Dried lemon slices (Optional / garnish)

Fresh lavender (Optional / decoration)

Steps / instructions

Add ice to a Collins glass or highball glass and pour in tequila, dry vermouth, syrup and lavender bitters and mix until incorporated. Pour sparkling water over the ice and mix gently again. Squeeze lemon and garnish with dried lemon wedges and fresh lavender. To enjoy!

For more information and to buy one of the three expressions of Tequila Don Ramón Platino (US $ 42 for Platinum Silver, US $ 44 for Platinum Cristalino Reposado, US $ 46 for Platino Cristalino Añejo), visit: https: //www.casadonramon .com / tequila /.

Good taste is acquired with experience. Taste little by little. Enjoy responsibly. Thanks.

About Casa Don Ramón, @CasaDonRamon

Casa Don Ramón was founded in 1996 in Jalisco, Mexico. In 2018, it was acquired by the Dialce beverage and spirits family; a subsidiary of the iiDEA Group, which is also home to Tequila Don Alvaro, Tequila Buen Amigo and Tequila Valerosa. For a long time, Casa Don Ramón has been the brand of choice for lovers of tequila. With decades of experience in agave harvesting and tequila making, he is a trusted and respected industrial authority. The brand maintains an unwavering respect and commitment for the process, for the agave and for the land. From the field to the flute, each step in the elaboration of Casa Don Ramón products is ingeniously integrated by the master tequila maker. This results in a drink that is known as the trendsetter’s tequila. For more information, visit: www.casadonramonus.com

About Dialce

Dialce is the parent company of Casa Don Ramón. With more than 20 years of experience, Dialce is a leader in the production of tequila and 100% agave tequila, as well as in the retail export, in the wholesale and in the bottling of private labels for more than 40 countries. For more information visit: www.dialce.com

