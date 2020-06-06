The pandemic has devastated everything. The fairs and global spaces that bring together thousands of companies each year were one of the first economic sectors to suffer the consequences of the coronavirus (covid-19). In Europe alone, it has caused the cancellation of more than 3,300 events and conferences. And the design world has not escaped the hard blow either. In late March, the Salone del Mobile in Milan He confirmed his absence from international calendars during 2020 through his Instagram account. Other heavy names on the international agenda were added to the list of casualties led by the most important interior design event in the world, such as the lighting fair Light + Building in Frankfurt or the London Design Fair.

In this desolate terrain, reopening a fair paralyzed by the spread of the coronavirus is quite a feat. Not to say a miracle. “We still cannot take stock of the losses caused by the break in recent months. We had to close just a week after opening and return many tickets that were already sold, but this does not diminish the illusion of reopening again. Today, it was almost unthinkable. ” For the general director of Casa Decor, Alicia García Cabrera, they are experiencing an extraordinary situation in the sector. After closing on March 12, this interior design and design platform that brings the sector’s trends closer to the Madrid public each year announced its reopening this week. “When we opened the exhibition we knew that the coronavirus was approaching, but we did not know very well what the consequences might be. In consensus with all participants, we decided to close a couple of days before the alarm state. Uncertainty was palpable in the environment and we believed that it was the most responsible. Being an ephemeral event that brings together so many people, we had to take the initiative and care not only for our image but also for the almost 200 brands that we support ”.

Hansgrohe Spa. I Patricia Bustos

Alicia García Cabrera stresses that the return would not have been possible without the support of Centurión Real Estate, owner of the Velázquez 21 building which has accommodated the exhibition from the start. In this monumental building built between 1904 and 1907 by the architect José Espelíus Anduaga, Casa Decor reactivates its greenest edition to date. Sustainability and commitment to the environment are themed among the 64 spaces that the exhibition hosts, nine more than last year. “This 2020 we have broken a record in the number of participating brands –114 total– and all of them will remain in the reopening. For many it will be the only fair where they can show their work this year. In addition, Casa Decor is an economic engine for the neighborhood [de Salamanca]. It generates movement in nearby shops, restaurants and services, ”says García Cabrera.

Made.com dining room. I Team Made

In this ephemeral ‘house’ we can once again capture a multitude of trends in interior design and decoration with environmental awareness as the central axis. The visitor will witness, among many other proposals, the rainbow of fabrics and wallpapers of the textile firm Gancedo, the union between ceramics and technology designed by interior designer Guillermo García-Hoz for the Samsung Space or meet Pink Oyster, the color of the year according to the painting firm Valentine.

The novelties in its reopening concern the sanitary protocol that it must comply with as a space open to the public –in principle– in Phase 1 this June 8. With a third of the initial capacity, which will increase to 50% when Madrid moves on to the next phase, its visit will be limited to two hours of travel that the visitor must reserve in a specific time slot of the day. Tickets can only be purchased on their website to avoid the crowds that the physical box office entails. The groups will be limited to a maximum of four people and will be followed by a one minute margin of entry to respect the safety distance.

The use of the mask will be mandatory and the route will be done in a single ascending direction. “The visit will be more similar to that made by some museums by appointment. It will change the way of seeing the event, but it will not be less interesting. Now it will be visited in a more orderly and exclusive way, without crowds, in front of the social concept that it implied before. And that is also very positive, ”says García Cabrera. The exhibition expands its hours – from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – to accommodate more people until its final closure on July 5. The bar and restaurant area will open its doors in Phase 2 and will also have a reduced capacity to carry out sanitary measures. Under reservation, you can taste the Mediterranean menu designed by the catering company Life Gourmet in collaboration with the chef Ramón Freixa.

Gancedo. I Eli Gutiérrez

At the head of its 55th edition, Alicia García Cabrera reflects on the future of post covid interior design. “It is something that is going to affect us and it is already doing it. Many interior designers, architects and landscapers tell us how the number of their online consultations have increased. That frenetic life that we were leading has stopped abruptly and has made us think about the needs we have in our homes. We have realized the importance of taking advantage of space and raise new work areas, since teleworking will go more and more. And doing it in a cozy house, in which you like to be. “

The user’s priorities have not been long in coming. “Now we are looking for something that lasts, that is of quality. We will no longer choose the sofa for how beautiful it is, but because it is well designed and ergonomic. This will generate a revaluation of the work of industrial designers. We will also demand a return to nature, to the spaces on the outskirts and the need for “that green” that we have lacked “. Regarding the future of Casa Decor, García Cabrera is firm. “Of course there will be a next edition. If it is not possible in the same way we will reinvent ourselves as we have been doing these months, with the creation of a virtual tour through our social networks. The crisis that originated in 2008 affected us greatly, the situation in the habitat and in construction was severely affected, but the brand was strengthened and we continued. Interior design is in fashion and every time more value is given to elements that Casa Decor treats such as local crafts, recycling of elements or incorporating technologies that allow us to save on energy and make life easier for us ”.

Sensory space of Valentine and Culdesac Venture paintings.