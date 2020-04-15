Casa de papel: Denver denounces harassment by a neighbor on social networks | INSTAGRAM

The actor who plays Denver in the paper house, Jaime Lorente decided to make a public complaint on social networks about one of his neighbors, which he says is harassing him in these days of social distancing.

He assured that his neighbor takes photos of him and his girlfriend María Pedraza to sell them to the media, while they try to pass the confinement in the best possible way.

After the premiere of its last season, the paper house is in the spotlight on the Netflix platform and on social networks. It has been seen by millions around the world as in Spain.

For this reason, many users consider them to be great movie stars and those who think they are paparazzi to be behind them every day did not fail to arrive.

One of the actor’s neighbors did not have enough to see Denver in the last chapters of the series and began to take pictures of him from his house, since he lives opposite the famous man’s house.

For this reason, Jaime decided to make a public complaint in his official Instagram stories, where he shared an image of the window of the building where the neighbor who is harassing them lives, of course without losing the opportunity to express himself with a few words.

The young man ensures that his neighbor is only the money because he is dedicating to sell those photographs to magazines of the heart. The Murcian actor considers this a serious lack of respect because he is clearly invading his privacy so he decided not to remain silent.

In his writing, he ironizes the good habit that has been generated of going out to the Balconies to applaud the health officials, who are working for the lives of all Spaniards, clarifying that he is also living in a rather uncomfortable situation, of which with a joke he says he will make a documentary about it.

Some users consider that these actions on the part of the neighbor are part of the boredom that is being experienced, however, there are thousands of other options that he could have taken but he decided on one in which he forgot what Denver, is a normal person who you need your space.

It could be that the young man is preparing, or the next two seasons that have already been confirmed because at the moment it would be an excellent option to pass the time and at the same time improve the quality of the next installments.

It is worth mentioning that his girlfriend María Pedraza has been one of his greatest supporters in recent years, so it is certain that he is unconditionally supporting him, even in this difficult situation.

