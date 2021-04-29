Carvajal suffers the fifth injury of the course and says goodbye to the season

New loss in Madrid

The captain of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos carried out his first training session on Thursday with the rest of his teammates after having overcome the muscle injury in the calf and the coronavirus in a session in which, on the contrary, Dani Carvajal was absent after suffering another setback muscle, this time in the hamstrings, which will have him out for the remainder of the season.

The youth full-back has already missed 30 official games this season due to ongoing injuries, five so far. According to Madrid, Dani Carvajal “has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranous muscle in his right leg.”

Apparently, Carvajal would have been injured in the game against Chelsea, and today he has not been able to exercise with the white squad. In total, the right-back has played 15 games this season, 13 in LaLiga and two in the Champions League.

Fede Valverde in quarantine and Ferland Mendy improves

In addition, the French Zinédine Zidane had the absences of Nacho Fernández, who worked inside the facilities of the Valdebebas Sports City; Lucas Vázquez, recovering from the classic of a posterior cruciate ligament sprain of the left knee “; and the Uruguayan Fede Valverde, still in quarantine due to coronavirus.

However, the coach saw how Ferland Mendy is meeting the recovery deadlines and combined work on the grass and in the gym.

