Carvajal complains about the penalty given to Militao: “What a shame”

05/09/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

Dani carvajal, Spanish side of Real Madrid, He complained on his official Instagram account of the decision of the referee Juan Martínez Munuera to point a hand inside the area of ​​the Brazilian Éder Militao, and described it as a “shame”.

This action preceded a penalty by the Moroccan Bono on the French Karim Benzema that could have meant 2-1 and the culmination of the comeback of the team led by the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, but after a long review on the video referee system (VAR) screen the referee decided to point out the hand of a Militao who had his back to the ball after jumping to the ball divided.

The maximum penalty was transformed by the Croatian Ivan Rakitic in the 78th minute. Real Madrid managed to tie the game in the 94th minute with a shot by German Toni Kroos from the front that touched the Belgian Eden Hazard, but he missed the possibility of reach the leadership of LaLiga Santander, now two points behind Atlético de Madrid.

1011880