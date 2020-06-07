antos Laguna fell yesterday by score of 3 goals to 2 against Los Diablos Rojos de Toluca, in the last game of the regular phase of the eLIGAMX.

Eduardo Aguirre sent the same box from the last 3 games to the field: with Jonathan Orozco in goal, the defensive back made up of Van Rankin, Torres, Doria and Arteaga, the average with Ulises Rivas of fixed containment, while Aguirre and Adrian Lozano acting as mixed containments, Brian Lozano and Carlos Orrantia occupying the ends, with Julio Furch at the top.

For his part, the youthful Diego Rosales sent Alfredo Talavera, Sauro, Maedana, Rosales, Rigonato in defense, William, Medina and Fernández in the media, while the attack was made up of Canelo, Gigglioti and Pardo.

It was at minute 30 that the first score of the match fell by the Warriors, after an overflow on the part of Brian Lozano, who inside the area served for Julio César Furch, who, on his half turn, crossed his shot to send him to the bottom of the networks and beat Talavera.

For the second half, the Mexican team tried from the beginning to make the ball, which was reflected in a couple of arrivals by Leo Fernández, which ended in a great save by Jonathan Orozco.

After a couple of failed corner kicks, Toluca’s goal fell, as in the corner kick Canelo shot a couple of times, however, both were saved by Rivas on the line, leaving for his bad Fortuna the rebound for Diego Rosales, who finished with a header and scored the momentary equalizer in the cartons.

After Toluca’s touchdown, the Warriors went to the front and got into the 60th minute, Guerrero’s second goal, after a real “task” on the part of Orrantia, who served inside the area for Furch, who only pushed the ball to 2-1.

Aguirre began to give ground for the visitors, who became owners of the match, noticing when they got the equalizer in the 78th minute, after a cross from Medina towards William, who with a fake turned around and shot towards Orozco’s right post , for the momentary 2 to 2.

William himself would put the final figures in favor of the Devils with a real goal.

With this scoreboard, the Warriors only await the result between Puebla and Chivas, to know if they finish as seventh overall, in case the Strip loses, or eighth if Puebla beats Guadalajara for the goal difference.

In case of being in seventh place, the Lagunero club would face La Fiera de León, who served as leader of much of the competition.

