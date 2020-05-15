In addition, you can create a list with episodes and programs, choose the language (Spanish, Portuguese or English), have a history of recommendations and up to three simultaneous accesses.

To access the new Cartoon Network platform, you must enter www.cartoonnetworkla.com or download the application, and log in with the data from the internet and TV provider or the corresponding mobile phone operator.

“Cartoon Network has a wide ecosystem of contact points with fans and its new video platform arrives to offer new entertainment options to both children and adults who admire our shows,” said Artur Tilieri, Director of Digital Media at Cartoon Network. .

“It is an easy-to-use digital product for the whole family, bringing together favorite characters and shows in one place,” he added.

With the application you will be able to access series such as ‘Scandalous”s’, Steven Univers”e, Ben 10 or Mao Mao: heroes of pure heart, among others.

Disney’s proposal

This tool is in addition to that of Disney, which released content for free in the App of the Disney Junior Play channel. The application has games, music videos and scenes from children’s favorite shows such as ‘Nivis’, ‘Frozen’ and of course ‘Mickey Mouse’, among others.

Additionally, Disney also released Super Hero Adventure, an animated series that tells the adventures of Spidey alongside Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America. This production can be seen on Marvel HQ, the official channel on YouTube.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and the reindeer Sven decide to go to the enchanted forests that open beyond Arendelle.

With a collection of more than twenty games for the little ones in the house to have fun and learn with their favorite characters. This application can be downloaded from both Google Play and iOS device stores.

You will be able to access special content from Nivis, friends from another world, Junior Express, PJ Mask, Fancy Nancy Clancy, Muppet Babies, Puppy Dog Pals, Vampirina, Princesses, Frozen, The Lion Guard and Mickey and all his friends. Also, there too You can find highlights, music videos, shorts, and scenes from your favorite characters. To enter from home you must enter: Disneylatino.com/DisneyMomentosMagicos

In front of Marvel HQ, it is the new official channel on family entertainment for children dedicated to You Tube, premieres the series of shorts Super Hero Adventure by Marvel. During the next few weeks they will be released shorter.

