Cartier presents a new generation of Mexicans for Pasha de Cartier

First, you have to see the portraits of the seven talents that represent the Pasha de Cartier community. Each one has stood out for their work and creativity in different industries: architecture, fashion, gastronomy, photography, music and performance.

Frida Escobedo, Enrique Olvera, Jesús Navarro, Mariana Zaragoza, Tessa Ía, Santiago Arau and Darío Yazbek

(Santiago Arau © Cartier)

The experiences were designed by five of the most relevant creators in Mexico. Each creative developed an intervention inspired by the codes and spirit of the collection, exploring disciplines such as architecture, music, art, photography, cinema and gastronomy.