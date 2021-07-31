Cartier is now the main sponsor of the Venice Film Festival

Historically, Cartier has been more closely tied to the Cannes Film Festival. So now they are gaining presence in Venice, as it is the oldest film festival in the world. Besides that jewelry supports industry talent, and young creators, which currently produces what we see in the cinema and also, on streaming platforms.

– (Lady Gaga in Valentino Haute Couture at the 2018 Venice Film Festival)

In case you didn’t have it on your radar, some films that will be presented in the cinema show competition, you have already seen them announced. Especially Spencer, the biopic of Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart, Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodóvar, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel with Matt Ben Affleck and Adam Driver, to name a few. In total there are 21 films that are in competition.