Carter and Gille get their place in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The American tennis player Hayley carter, number 25 of the WTA and the Belgian Sander gille, number 29 of the ATP won in the round of 32 at Wimbledon in one hour and forty minutes by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3 to the brazilians Marcelo demoliner Y Luisa stefani, number 49 of the ATP and, number 23 of the ATP respectively. After this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The defeated pair managed to break the serve 2 times to their rivals, while the winners, for their part, did it 4 times. In addition, Carter and Gille achieved 77% in the first service, 2 double faults and 67% of the service points were made, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 68%, they made a double fault and got 61 % of service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of Carter and Gille against the winners of the match that will face Matthew ebden Y Samantha Stosur against Gabriela dabrowski Y Mate Pavic.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 47 couples face.