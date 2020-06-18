Nationwide, 4,700 members of the National Guard, out of a total of 90,000, are responsible for providing security to hospitals, medical teams and health workers.

The coronavirus threatens to hinder the Mexican government’s fight against some drug cartels, as police and officials become ill, law enforcement agencies divert to protect medical centers, and military barracks become clinics to treat the coronavirus. .

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and its rivals are exploiting a security vacuum to intensify the fight to control drug trafficking in Mexico, security officials and analysts said.

The number of Homicides nationwide has risen to record levels, even when the number of other crimes has been reduced due to the fact that most of the country is confined at home to avoid the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, gunmen kidnapped and killed seven police officers, murdered 10 people in a drug rehab center, and threw 12 bullet-riddled bodies of a rival criminal group, all in areas where the CJNG operates, led by Nemesio « El Mencho » Oseguera, a former police officer for whom the United States offers $ 10 million.

The Army, a central part of Mexico’s drug war, has been recruited to help stop the coronavirus, turning some barracks into clinics to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Police officers who are overweight or have underlying health problems have been removed from the streets in some regions because it is believed that their health could be more complicated than expected if they contracted the virus, Mexican authorities say.

In Guerrero state, where around 40 armed groups operate, including the CJNG, the police have been weakened by outbreaks of coronavirus in their ranks., recognized a senior police officer in the area.

When an officer becomes ill, four more have to be isolated for two weeks, the source added on average, complaining that some uniformed officers also displayed dubious medical certificates to avoid work.

In the mountainous rural area of ​​Guerrero, armed vigilante groups – which analysts say have ties to the cartels – have imposed curfews and have prohibited residents from leaving villages to try to contain the virus, residents said to ..

With more than 18 thousand 300 deaths related to the coronavirus, Mexico is the seventh most affected country in the world.

The pandemic is depleting the government’s ability to deal with organized crime, another senior security official said.

« Coronavirus is the priority at the moment, without a doubt, » said the official. « You can feel that. »

Nationwide, 4,700 members of the National Guard, out of a total of 90,000, are responsible for providing security to hospitals, medical teams, and health workers, the Security Secretariat told ..

The Mexican government did not directly respond to a . request to comment on whether combating the coronavirus is holding back the fight against the cartels.

But a high official of the Secretary of Security clarified that only a small percentage of the National Guard has been reassigned to coronavirus tasks and that most of them maintain their crime prevention and combat functions. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said this month: « We are not going to stop attending to and dealing with organized crime. »

Rising homicides

The CJNG’s drive to dominate territories helped raise the murder rate to a record high in the first four months of 2020, a blow to López Obrador’s promise to curb violence in the country, where 34,582 people were killed in 2019.

López Obrador said this month that about 70 percent of this year’s homicides were linked to cartels.

Since late March, Mexico has ordered the closure of schools, businesses, and government offices.

But battles over drug trafficking boosted the murder rate in March, when 3,000,000 homicides were recorded: the second highest monthly figure since there is a record and the largest since López Obrador took office in 2018.

The daily murder rate was nearly identical in April, according to official data, and on June 7, Mexico suffered its most violent day of the year with 117 homicides.

« There are shootings almost daily, » acknowledged José, a student in Aguililla, one of the many towns in Michoacán state where local cartels are fighting against the dominance of the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) Cartel.

The powerful group, which has inundated the United States with fentanyl, has faced stiff resistance from smaller cartels in their quest for control of drug smuggling routes into the United States.

In May, Michoacán police found 12 bodies of suspected CJNG members in a truck. A note on the bodies, allegedly signed by the criminal organization La Familia Michoacana, mocked a regional chief of the CJNG.

The cartels have long fought for drug trafficking routes in the western region known as “Tierra Caliente,” which encompasses the states of Michoacán, Guerrero, and the State of Mexico.. Even before the pandemic, authorities were often absent in rural areas of that region.

« There are areas where the government does not enter (…) and crime has total control, » confessed Gregorio López, a Catholic priest known as « Padre Goyo » in the Michoacán city of Apatzingán, in Tierra Caliente.

Adding salt to the wound, criminal groups are trying to take on part of the government’s role to alleviate social needs during the pandemic.

In several regions they are lending money to businesses in areas where people have suffered the economic blow due to the closure to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a government document detailed by several local newspapers.

Videos of cartel fighters with guns handing out groceries to impoverished local populations During the closing they have brought home the loss of the territorial dominance of the authorities.

The pandemic has fully exposed gaps in government control over certain territories, ”said Mike Vigil, a former agent for the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). « Those gaps are being filled, unfortunately, by the cartels. » (Rts)