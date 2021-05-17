Cartagena receives Almería in their fiefdom

05/17/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the fortieth round of the Second Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Cartagena and to Almeria in the Cartagonova.

The Cartagena faces with reinforced spirits the game of the fortieth round to consolidate a winning streak after winning the last two games against him Spanish away from home and in front of Castellon in his field by 0-2 and 1-0, respectively. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 11 of the 39 matches played so far and have accumulated a streak of 39 goals scored against 47 goals conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the Almeria had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Albacete during their last meeting, so that they arrive at the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 39 games that the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 19 of them and adds a figure of 36 goals conceded compared to 55 in favor.

As a local, the Cartagena he has won seven times, been defeated six times and has drawn six times in 19 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away at home. At the exits, the Almeria has won 10 times and lost seven times in their 19 games played, so the players of the Cartagena They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Cartagonova, resulting in a tie in favor of the Cartagena. The last time both teams played in this competition was in October 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

Currently, between Cartagena and the Almeria there is a difference of 22 points in the classification. The team of Luis Miguel Carrion he ranks in 16th place with 45 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Almeria it has 67 points and occupies the third position in the classification.