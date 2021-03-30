Cartagena de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32, East Thursday the meeting between the Saragossa and the Cartagena, scheduled to function in The Romareda.

Thus, the squad led by Juan Martinez will attend the game after registering a draw with Logroñés (1-1), a victory over Mirandés (1-0), a defeat against Rayo Vallecano (3-2) and a conquest against Tenerife (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 16 of the classification, where they are found with 34 points and -4 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Luis Carrion is positioned in the twenty-first place of the classification, adding 30 points and -12 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Malaga (1-1), a defeat against Albacete (2-0), a draw with Ponferradina (1-1) and a defeat against Mallorca (2-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Saragossa against him Cartagena of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32 will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 9:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga and GOAL.