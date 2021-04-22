Cartagena de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021

On at 2:25 PM CEST

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36, this Saturday the meeting between the Logroñés and the Cartagena, scheduled to function in Las Gaunas.

Thus, the squad led by Sergio Rodriguez will attend the game after registering a draw with Rayo Vallecano (0-0), a victory against Mirandés (1-0), a conquest over Tenerife (1-0) and a draw with Ponferradina (2-2). Thus, they are located in the position number 16 of the classification, where they are found with 40 points and -17 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Luis Carrion is positioned in the nineteenth place of the classification, adding 36 points and -11 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Tenerife (0-0), a draw with Sabadell (1-1), a victory over Alcorcón (2-1) and a draw with Zaragoza (0-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Logroñés and the Cartagena of the Day 36 of LaLiga SmartBank will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 4:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.