Cartagena B receives At. Pulpileño

05/15/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

The Cartagena receives this Sunday at 18:00 the visit of the At. Pulpileño in the Cartagonova Stadium during their sixth duel in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Cartagena B comes eager to matchday six after winning as a visitor by a score of 1-2 at Real Murcia B in the Murcia University Campus, with so many of Neskens Y The female bear. In addition, the locals have won in three of the five games played so far and have managed to score 45 goals in favor and 15 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the At. Pulpileño managed to defeat the Racing Murcia 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Christ, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Cartagena B. Before this match, the At. Pulpileño they had won in two of the five games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with 33 goals for and 13 against.

As a local, the Cartagena B has won once and lost once in two games played so far, indicative that the At. Pulpileño you may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this meeting. In the role of visitor, the At. Pulpileño It has a balance of two draws in two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during its away matches.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Cartagena BIn fact, the numbers show one win, three losses and two draws for the hosts. Likewise, the visitors have a streak of two games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of the Cartagena. The last game they played on Cartagena and the At. Pulpileño in this tournament it took place in November 2019 and ended with a result of 1-3 for the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by two points in favor of the At. Pulpileño. At this time, the Cartagena B it has 49 points and is in third position. For its part, the visiting team is second with 51 points.