Cartagena B adds three points to its locker against Real Murcia B (1-2)

05/09/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Cartagena won the Real Murcia 1-2 during the meeting held this Sunday in the Murcia University Campus. The Real Murcia B He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Racing Murcia. On the part of the visiting team, the Cartagena B lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against the Eagles. After the result obtained, the Murcian team is fifth, while the Cartagena He is third after the end of the match.

The game started in a positive way for the Carthaginian team, who premiered the luminous with a goal of The female bear in the 26th minute. Real Murcia B with a goal from Mecca in the 33rd minute, ending the first period 1-1 on the scoreboard.

After the half of the game, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival with a goal from Neskens at 66 minutes, ending the duel with a final score of 1-2.

With this result, the Real Murcia is left with 46 points and the Cartagena it goes up to 49 points.

On the next day the Real Murcia B will play against him Mar Menor at home and the Cartagena B will play his match against him At. Pulpileño in his fiefdom.

Data sheetReal Murcia B:Gallego, Bertomeu, Hernández, Navarro, Cuxart, Domi, Toti, Meca, Jorge, Vitolo and FerrerCartagena B:Sergio Díaz, Ripoll, Farru, Pais, Laosa, Martinez, Uri, Neskens, Deiby, Kleandro and TeddyStadium:Murcia University CampusGoals:Laosa (0-1, min. 26), Mecca (1-1, min. 33) and Neskens (1-2, min. 66)